Thanks for clicking on this page. At Caldron Pool, we provide all of our content free of charge, but with big tech making it increasingly difficult to monetize our articles we’re relying on you more than ever.

Our priority is to maximize the spread of our message and make it as easy as possible for you to share our articles and videos with your friends. Thankfully, that means no nasty paywalls. But it also means we’re entirely dependent on your kindness and generosity towards us.

So, if you value what we do and would like to back our efforts, please consider gifting any amount below. Everything raised will go towards the continued upkeep of our website and the expenses involved in keeping Caldron Pool active. Please click on the link below to keep us fighting! You can donate securely through Stripe or PayPal.

Thank you for your help.