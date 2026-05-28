Pressure is mounting on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to call an early federal election as growing numbers of Australians express frustration over rising living costs, record immigration levels, the housing crisis, and controversial new tax reforms.

Nationals Senator Matt Canavan has added his voice to the demand, calling for Australians to return to the polls, slamming the Albanese government for introducing sweeping tax changes that were never put before voters at the last election.

Speaking outside Parliament House in Canberra, Canavan said, “The Prime Minister should take his biggest tax increases in a generation to an election.”

The Queensland senator said the government had failed to secure public support for its proposed reforms and accused Labor of avoiding the will of the people.

Posting on X, Canavan said:

Today is a sad day for Australian democracy because Labor has introduced the biggest tax changes in a generation without a mandate from the Australian people.



That’s why The Nationals are today demanding the Prime Minister call an election.



This morning we made that call outside the People’s House, outside the Parliament. Your Parliament should not impose more taxes on you without your consent.



An early election would give the Australian people a real choice.



A choice between a Labor party that wants to impose the biggest ever tax increase on Australians, or the Liberal and Nationals who will cut taxes, scrap net zero and reduce migration.

Canavan issued the challenge despite polling suggesting an early election could prove politically suicidal for both major parties. According to a large-scale analysis conducted by RedBridge Group and Accent Research and published by the Australian Financial Review, Pauline Hanson’s One Nation could potentially secure as many as 59 seats if an election were held today, pushing Labor deep into minority government while devastating Coalition support across most states and territories.

The report described the findings as a “worst-case scenario” for the major parties and suggested the Nationals could be entirely wiped out electorally.

“Unlike the Prime Minister, I and my Nationals colleagues have the guts to be subject to the will of the people,” Canavan said. “Blind Freddy can see right now that it’s tough for us. No doubt it is.

Public dissatisfaction has also extended beyond politics, with several high-profile Australians openly calling for an early election.

Last week, comedian Dave Hughes joined the growing chorus calling for an early election, expressing frustration over proposed changes to property and investment taxation, particularly reforms to capital gains tax.

In a series of videos posted to Instagram, Hughes accused the government of failing to seek voter approval for the changes before introducing them.

“Your bumbling, fumbling, idiotic performance when questioned this week by both Albo and Chalmers, and every other minister in that f***ing stupid government, just solidified the fact that we need another election,” Hughes said.

“You didn’t have a mandate for it. You lied blatantly, so it’s not valid. So let’s go to the polls again. Put it to the people.”

Adding to the pressure on the Albanese government, former federal MP George Christensen recently launched an online petition calling for the dissolution of Parliament and an immediate federal election.

The petition, titled “Albo Must Go,” has attracted over 20,000 signatures and accuses the government of presiding over soaring inflation, record migration, worsening housing affordability, and increasing censorship measures while ignoring the concerns of ordinary Australians.

The campaign also encourages Australians to send formal letters to both the Prime Minister and the Governor-General, urging the immediate dissolution of Parliament and a return to the polls.

The next Australian federal election must be held on or before 20 May 2028 for a simultaneous House of Representatives and half-Senate election. Because Australia does not operate under a fixed-date system federally, the Prime Minister has the flexibility to recommend an earlier election date to the Governor-General.