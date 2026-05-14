A petition calling for the dissolution of the Australian Parliament and an immediate federal election was launched earlier this week, and close to 15,000 Australians have already added their signatures.

The “Albo Must Go” campaign, created by former federal MP George Christensen, accuses Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the Albanese government of presiding over soaring inflation, record migrant levels, and growing censorship measures while ignoring the concerns of everyday Australians.

“What if the pain isn’t a policy failure but a plan?” the petition asks.

“Australians are being crushed by inflation, overrun by mass migration, and muzzled by censorship laws… while Anthony Albanese pretends nothing is wrong.”

The campaign argues that Australian families are struggling, faced with mounting financial and economic pressure, coupled with rising costs across groceries, fuel, rent, and electricity.

“Families are working longer hours just to fall further behind. The Aussie dream is slipping out of reach,” the petition states.

The campaign also slams the government’s migration policies, claiming the country is experiencing “the biggest population surge in our history,” which is “driving up prices, crowding our services, and placing impossible pressure on hospitals, roads, schools, and housing.”

Another major focus of the petition is online speech regulation. The campaign references the federal government’s misinformation legislation, which was paused following public backlash.

“Albanese’s government already tried to ban lawful speech online through the now-paused ‘misinformation’ bill,” the petition states. “But he’s not done.”

It also claims that the proposed legislation would “scan your private messages and hand unelected bureaucrats the power to suppress your opinions.”

The petition intends to force an earlier election before the next scheduled election in 2028.

“The campaign will rattle Labor MPs,” the petition reads. “The ones in marginal seats will panic. If we make enough noise, it could crack their unity and break Albanese’s grip.”

The public is also encouraged to send a formal letter to both the Prime Minister and the Governor-General calling for Parliament to be immediately dissolved.

The letter reads:

To the Prime Minister and Governor-General, Australians are hurting. Families are stretched thin. And trust in this government has collapsed. Prices are surging. Housing is scarce. Roads, hospitals, and schools are overcrowded. All while record-breaking immigration continues without a plan. Meanwhile, freedom is under attack. This government has already tried to censor the internet and will come back for more. Enough is enough. When a government becomes reckless, when it silences critics and fails its people, it is time for Australians to step in. We call for the immediate dissolution of Parliament and a federal election, so the people can decide our nation’s future. Add your name now. Help us trigger change before it’s too late. Kind regards, [Your Name]

You can read more about the campaign here.