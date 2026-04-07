Caldron Pool

Caldron Pool

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Na Yeo's avatar
Na Yeo
2h

Some of us think that an act of war initiated against an enemy that attacks us and our allies on other fronts and in devious ways is *obviously* defensive. Just another reason to to filter out Matthew when reading Caldron Pool.

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