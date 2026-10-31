US President Donald Trump has issued a presidential statement marking Reformation Day, while reaffirming his administration’s commitment to restoring America’s Christian foundations and defending the place of faith in public life.

Reformation Day is observed annually on October 31 to commemorate the beginning of the Protestant Reformation in 1517, when German theologian Martin Luther challenged practices and teachings of the Roman Catholic Church.

In his October 31 statement, Trump recognised the Protestant Reformation’s emphasis on salvation through faith in Jesus Christ and the influence of Scripture on America’s founding principles.

The President also pledged to defend religious freedom and the role of Christianity in American society, declaring that his administration was working to restore the moral and religious foundations of the nation.

The statement follows several recent public affirmations of America’s Christian heritage by the Trump administration.

Earlier in the week, the United States Department of State celebrated America’s Christian heritage in a social media video marking International Religious Freedom Day on October 27.

“America, more than any other nation in world history, was shaped by the Christian tradition of spreading the gospel unto all nations,” the department said.

Trump’s Reformation Day statement reads in full:

Presidential Message on Reformation Day

The White House, October 31, 2026