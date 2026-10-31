US President Donald Trump has issued a presidential statement marking Reformation Day, while reaffirming his administration’s commitment to restoring America’s Christian foundations and defending the place of faith in public life.
Reformation Day is observed annually on October 31 to commemorate the beginning of the Protestant Reformation in 1517, when German theologian Martin Luther challenged practices and teachings of the Roman Catholic Church.
In his October 31 statement, Trump recognised the Protestant Reformation’s emphasis on salvation through faith in Jesus Christ and the influence of Scripture on America’s founding principles.
The President also pledged to defend religious freedom and the role of Christianity in American society, declaring that his administration was working to restore the moral and religious foundations of the nation.
The statement follows several recent public affirmations of America’s Christian heritage by the Trump administration.
Earlier in the week, the United States Department of State celebrated America’s Christian heritage in a social media video marking International Religious Freedom Day on October 27.
“America, more than any other nation in world history, was shaped by the Christian tradition of spreading the gospel unto all nations,” the department said.
Trump’s Reformation Day statement reads in full:
Presidential Message on Reformation Day
The White House, October 31, 2026
From the earliest days of our Republic, prayer and faith in Almighty God have stood as the foundation of our strength, the source of our unity, and the fount of our greatness. This Reformation Day, I send my best wishes to the countless Christians across our country commemorating the Protestant Reformation and its enduring message of salvation by God’s grace through faith in Jesus Christ.
Five hundred years ago, William Tyndale—inspired by the work of Martin Luther—advanced the Protestant Reformation’s devotion to Holy Scripture through the publication of the first New Testament printed in English, shaping the language of the Bibles that would fortify the faith and resolve of America’s founding generation. The Sacred Scriptures helped form the religious convictions that formed our young Nation’s founding ideals of God-given rights and individual liberty, a spiritual inheritance we honor as we continue to reflect on 250 glorious years of American Independence. The Bible remains a cornerstone of our Nation’s character and upholds our steadfast devotion to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
Guided by an unwavering faith in Jesus Christ, my Administration is working to restore the moral and religious foundations that have sustained our Republic for generations. As President, I will always support citizens of faith and defend their place in the public square, honoring the enduring role of our churches in strengthening families, serving communities, and preserving the core values that have anchored us across the centuries.
As Christians across our country unite in faith and fellowship this Reformation Day, I send my heartfelt prayers for a meaningful celebration and encourage each of you to draw renewed strength from God’s Word as we carry forward the blessings of faith and freedom throughout our beloved Nation.