Rupert Lowe’s independent Rape Gang Inquiry Report has left many across Britain and the wider world shocked and appalled that something so heinous could not only occur, but continue unchecked and unchallenged for decades.

How does a nation once renowned for its Christian morals, virtue, and civilised order descend into such cold-hearted and degenerate barbarity?

There are, of course, many contributing factors that we could point to, including mass immigration, failed vetting procedures, the importation of incompatible cultural and religious values, institutional cowardice, and political correctness. But these did not arise in an ideological vacuum. So, unless the root cause is identified, the symptoms will continue to be debated in isolation, while their chief cause goes unaddressed.

At its heart, the rape of Britain is inseparable from Britain’s rejection of its Christian heritage. It was Christianity that shaped Britain’s moral consensus, established the sanctity of human life in the public mind, elevated the dignity of women and children, and provided the necessary ethical foundations upon which its institutions were built.

The gradual dismantling of that Christian foundation didn’t merely remove a set of private religious beliefs; it eroded the very moral order that once restrained vice, demanded justice, and gave leaders the courage to place truth and goodness above political expediency and personal profit.

Every contributing factor that made this scandal possible was enabled by that fundamental civilisational shift away from Christianity. As such, a society that abandons the moral foundations that built it shouldn’t be surprised when the protections those foundations provided begin to disappear.

This inquiry stands not merely as an indictment of particular individuals or institutions, but as a warning about what happens when a nation severs itself from the principles that once defined and sustained it.

Contrary to what we’ve so often been told, the rejection of Christianity as the recognised religious and moral foundation of society doesn’t just have private consequences; it has social and national consequences as well. And the Rape Gang Inquiry may be the most horrific expression of this reality so far.

Make no mistake, the willingness of authorities to allegedly turn a blind eye to the systematic rape and exploitation of young girls is the direct consequence of abandoning Christ and enthroning the state in His place.

Those who ignored these crimes did so under the assumption that they possessed the authority to do so—or at least, the assumption that they would never be called to account by any higher tribunal.

Such a posture is both dangerous and deadly. It treats government authority as the highest moral standard and the final court of appeals. It assumes that the state is not under the law, but is itself the source of law.

This is the inverse of the Christianity that historically shaped the British Isles. Christianity taught that rulers, magistrates, and institutions stand under the judgment of God and are thus accountable to a transcendent moral order.

Christianity taught that God’s law is the standard of love, and to violate that law was to harm one’s neighbour—and to harm one’s neighbour was a crime, not only against one’s neighbour, but against God Himself.

Once that foundation is compromised, power increasingly becomes accountable only to itself. Once that foundation is demoted to one among many religious options, the state becomes the final moral arbiter.

The de-Christianisation of Britain, therefore, is not merely a spiritual transformation; it’s a civilisational one. And if continued, you can be sure it will bring profound social decay, and it is Britain’s most vulnerable who will continue to bear the heaviest cost.