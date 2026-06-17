An independent, survivor-led inquiry has published a shocking review of Britain's grooming gang scandal, alleging that as many as 250,000 vulnerable girls were subjected to sexual exploitation over several decades amid repeated failures by police, social services, local authorities, and political leaders.

The report argues that the issue represented a widespread and systemic problem across multiple regions of the United Kingdom.

The 219-page report, titled The Rape Gang Inquiry Report, was chaired by Restore Britain MP Rupert Lowe and produced with significant input from survivor and campaigner Sammy Woodhouse.

The inquiry, which was funded through donations from more than 20,000 members of the public, draws upon survivor testimony, court records, whistleblower evidence, previous official investigations, and expert submissions.

Findings on the Scale of Abuse

According to the report, organised grooming and sexual exploitation networks have operated in at least 149 local authority areas across the United Kingdom. The inquiry estimates that as many as 250,000 girls may have been abused over several decades, while acknowledging that the true figure may never be known.

Screenshot from the Rape Gang Inquiry .

The report describes a recurring pattern in which vulnerable girls, some as young as 11, were targeted through gifts, attention, alcohol, drugs, and other inducements. Victims were allegedly transported to private homes, hotels, restaurants, and other locations where they were subjected to repeated sexual abuse, violence, trafficking, and intimidation.

The inquiry also details allegations involving coercion, blackmail, forced pregnancies, and movement of victims between towns and cities by organised groups.

Demographic Patterns

The report states that a large majority of convicted or identified offenders were men of Pakistani Muslim heritage, with smaller numbers originating from other predominantly Muslim backgrounds. It argues that these proportions exceed the demographic representation of those groups within the wider UK population.

Inquiry authors contend that some offenders were influenced by cultural attitudes toward non-Muslim girls and by tightly connected family or clan-based social structures.

Criticism of Public Institutions

A central theme of the inquiry is the alleged failure of public authorities to adequately protect victims or pursue offenders.

The report criticises police forces, social services, health authorities, schools, local councils, and political leaders, arguing that concerns about community relations and accusations of racism sometimes discouraged intervention.

Among the allegations are claims that reports from victims were dismissed, evidence was mishandled, whistleblowers faced retaliation, and vulnerable children were returned to environments where exploitation continued.

“On one occasion,” the report claims, “a police officer returned [the victim] to the house where the abuse was occurring and told the men to ‘have fun with her.’”

The inquiry argues that these failures occurred across multiple governments and political parties over several decades.

Recommendations

The report concludes that the grooming gang phenomenon represents a systemic national problem rather than a series of isolated incidents. It recommends a range of measures, including:

Mandatory recording of offenders’ ethnicity and religion.

Stronger sentencing and enforcement powers.

Expanded investigations into historic cases.

Greater accountability for officials who failed to act.

Additional national and local inquiries.

You can read the full report here.

What Happens Next?

Following the release of the inquiry, Rupert Lowe released a statement on X, saying he intends to use his parliamentary privilege to name perpetrators and their enablers.

“This will be done incredibly carefully with our legal team involved every step of the way to ensure that no future prosecutions are jeopardised.

Lowe said his team is cooperating with the authorities to help cases be opened and reopened, but said his faith in the system to independently deliver justice is “not high.”

“This is why we are pursuing private prosecutions and civil litigation.”

Lowe said a target list has been identified, and it continues to grow.

“Our aim is straightforward,” Lowe explained. “Put people in prison. Deliver justice. Finally.

“We will act. Not talk.”