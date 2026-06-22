If you’ve followed this series, you know the diagnosis. Vague rules, interpreted by offices that lean one way, inside an information climate that leans the same way — producing tilted outcomes even from honest people, against an opponent who actually operates the machine while conservatives decline to when they are in power. If you’re starting here, that’s the whole setup in a sentence, and the rest stands on its own.

So what do you do about it?

There are exactly three things a conservative coalition can do in 2026 or beyond when they gain power. They are not a menu. You don’t pick one. Each fails on its own, for a reason specific to what it leaves out — and only together do they work. And the comforting idea that if conservatives just keep playing fair, the machine will eventually right itself is not a strategy. It’s a fool’s wish.

Strategy 1 — The destination: Repeal and replace.

Tear out the vague instruments and replace them with bright-line rules that leave nothing to interpret. Turn “hate” into “direct incitement to imminent unlawful action against specified persons,” modelled on the American Brandenburg test. Turn “impartiality” charters into mechanical compliance regimes. Turn ministerial discretion into objective statutory criteria. This is correct at the root. It solves the structural problem by removing the thing that gets captured.

The catch is scale. Every English-speaking country now has three to five decades of accumulated vague statute, administrative rule, and institutional habit that would have to be legislatively dismantled, along with a bloated bureaucracy to enforce it. No current conservative coalition has the parliamentary votes or the multi-decade coordination to do it. Repeal and Replace is a generation-long background project. It is not a response to the machine running now.

Strategy 2 — The road: Compete for the positions.

Accept that the vague architecture exists and isn’t going anywhere soon. Then do the boring, low-status, long-haul work of staffing the interpretive offices with competent conservative professionals. Fund the pipeline with scholarships. Build the parallel professional societies. Recruit, train, and appoint across the judiciary, the regulators, the tribunals, the curriculum authorities, the senior civil service — with the same decades-long patience the other side showed.

The model already exists: the Federalist Society. Its transformation of the US federal judiciary over a single generation is exactly what disciplined pursuit of this strategy produces.

The catch is time. This is a forty-year play whose payoff is invisible for the first twenty. It asks donors and foundations to fund work that delivers nothing inside any one politician’s career, which is precisely why the positions got vacated in the first place. Necessary, but slow.

Strategy 3 — The accelerant: Use the machine.

Use every lever of the existing architecture symmetrically. Appoint the way they appoint. Prosecute the way they prosecute. Regulate the way they regulate. Defund and deprioritise the way they do. And absorb the coordinated media and institutional response as the price of doing it.

The logic here isn’t to build a nicer consensus. Its effectiveness and deterrence — to impose enough reciprocal cost that the architecture progressives spent fifty years building starts to look, to progressives, like a liability rather than an asset. Bipartisan appetite for Strategy 1 - Repeal and Replace only becomes real once both sides have felt what it’s like on the receiving end. Strategy 3 is what produces that experience.

The cost is real, and pretending otherwise is dishonest. Whoever adopts it is choosing to fight on a field the other side picked fifty years ago and has run uncontested for two generations. You absorb an institutional response of unprecedented intensity. You give up the comforting story that the old norms can be restored from the sidelines. And you accept that rule-of-law norms already damaged by one-sided use will degrade further before Strategy 1 can replace them. But the alternative isn’t a return to fair play. The alternative is to keep losing the contest while refusing to enter it.

Historically, conservatives, as we described in Part 2 of this series, have near-universally chosen to refrain from this strategy, and this has produced the ratchet of increasingly progressive anglosphere governance, despite conservatives in most cases ruling for longer than progressives have.

Why all three, and why none alone

The common mistake is treating these as options to choose between. There are three layers of one strategy, on three different levers and three different clocks.

Strategy 1 works the statutory layer over a generation — it defines the end state. Strategy 2 works the human layer over two decades — it makes 1’s replacements durable and defends the offices that can’t be eliminated. Strategy 3 works the institutional-culture layer immediately — it generates the political conditions that make 1 possible at all, and stops the machine running one-directional during the twenty years 2 needs to mature.

Pull them apart, and each dies its own death. 1 alone never gets the votes, because the pressure to dismantle forty years of statute never builds without both sides feeling the reciprocal cost first. 2 alone starves, because a forty-year pipeline is chronically underfunded by a politics that rewards the next cycle. 3 alone spirals — symmetric use with no statutory endpoint in view just degrades the rule of law without ever producing the repair that would justify it.

Strategy 1 is the destination. Strategy 2 is the road. Strategy 3 is the accelerant.

Together they compound: 3 creates the conditions for 1, 1 defines what 2 is staffing toward, and 2 makes it last. Apart, each fails for a reason specific to the lever left out. DeSantis in Florida and the second Trump administration in Washington are the live experiments in 3 — and their real value isn’t the short-term win, it’s the reciprocal-cost conditions that make 1 and 2 reachable.

And now the part nobody wants to say out loud

There’s a question conservatism has mostly refused to ask itself. Conservatism means preserving inherited institutions and practices against replacement or reformation. It assumes there’s still something substantially there to preserve. Is that assumption actually true anymore?

Go down the list:

The family structure of 1950 — not conserved.

The civic religious settlement — not conserved.

The national-identity framework — not conserved.

The institutional neutrality of the university, the broadcaster, the judiciary, the regulator, the professional bodies — not conserved.

The demographic composition of the historic populations — not conserved.

The educational consensus — not conserved.

The shared media environment — not conserved.

The market discipline of the corporate and financial sector — not conserved.

The basic public distinction between male and female — not conserved.

On every one of those, the progressive coalition has executed a transformation of revolutionary scope over sixty years. From their side, it’s the consolidation phase of a century-long project. From the conservative side, the ground being “defended” has retreated to positions a serious conservative of 1960 wouldn’t recognise.

It’s why increasingly conservatives find it difficult to answer the flippant progressive question, ‘Well, what are you conserving?’

At which point, continuing to call the project of restoring the old order conservatism is just imprecise. The accurate word for transforming the actually-existing order in service of an older vision isn’t conservation.

It’s counter-revolution — or, less dramatically, restoration.

And the relabelling has teeth. Conservation, as a temperament, prefers the slow, the procedural, the cautious, the consensus-respecting. Those instincts are right when the institutions are basically intact, and gradual reform will do. They are exactly wrong when the institutions have already been transformed against you, and the real question is no longer how to preserve what’s here but how to recover what’s gone. Restoration, as a temperament, permits strategic seriousness about state power — because it admits up front that transformation is the work.

To be clear about what that does and doesn’t license: restoration is not a permission slip for norm-breaking or undisciplined thuggery. It’s the recognition that the job is transformation rather than preservation — and transformation demands exactly the patience, discipline, and seriousness that successful revolutionaries have always shown. Whether one endorses the reframe is a separate question. Whether it accurately describes the strategic reality in 2026 has already been answered by the evidence.

Conservatism presupposes there’s something substantially in place to conserve. Across the major domains of Western public life in 2026, that presupposition is weak. A coalition whose goal is restoring an order that’s already been transformed isn’t, strictly, conservative. It’s counter-revolutionary. Naming that accurately doesn’t endorse it. It just clarifies which options are actually on the table — and what each one really costs.

What it means for ‘counter-revolutionary’ policy

Four concrete moves follow, and none is a moral appeal. All of them are structural.

1. Repeal vague speech law where you can. Section 18C in Australia, Section 13 in Canada (already gone), the speech provisions of the UK’s Public Order Act 1986 — these aren’t reformable. The failure is in the design, not the administration. The American First Amendment standard is the model: viewpoint-neutral, restricting content only in narrow categories defined by bright-line tests. Where full repeal won’t pass, convert “hate” into “direct incitement to imminent unlawful action against specified persons” and accept the much narrower scope that implies.

2. Privatise public broadcasters and ban government advertising in commercial media; mandate licence-conditional free public-interest airtime. A broadcaster captured by structure can’t be made impartial through internal complaints. Privatise it fully, no residual state ownership. Prohibit government ad spend in commercial media — it’s a large, quiet subsidy to the captured outlets. And deliver the legitimate public-information function a different way: make broadcasting and platform licences conditional on providing a fixed slice of inventory — ten per cent is a reasonable start — free for government public-interest messaging, with eligible categories nailed down in bright-line law (emergency alerts, statutory health campaigns, electoral and civic information, court notices), not left to a minister. Removing public purse subsidy from media also ensures these outlets must appeal to the mainstream public for viewership rather than narrow special interest echo chambers. That swaps a captured ownership model for a mechanical licence condition that doesn’t depend on anyone’s good faith. Do it as a first-term priority, early — far enough from the next election that the new equilibrium becomes the boring status quo the election is fought within, not the contested issue it’s fought about. A media reform announced six months before an election dies. One executed in the first six months of a mandate normalises before voters are next asked.

3. Strip ministerial and bureaucratic discretion from immigration, charity, and curriculum decisions. Discretionary visa cancellation, charity registration, and curriculum-content calls all produce tilted outputs for the reasons in Part 3. Convert them into objective criteria that need minimal judgment — and pay the political price of writing the criteria into legislation instead of letting them get “discovered” in practice. Where genuine discretion can’t be removed (parts of immigration), make appointment to the office subject to the same bipartisan statutory requirements proposed for broadcasting.

4. Compete for the positions you can’t eliminate. Some interpretive offices simply can’t be abolished — senior judicial appointments, regulatory boards, university governance, professional standards bodies. For those, the answer isn’t lamentation, it’s participation. Conservative donors spent forty years funding think tanks and campaigns while ignoring the pipeline. The Federalist Society is the one institution that understood the difference, and it transformed the federal judiciary in a generation. Its absence everywhere else is the measure of what that absence costs.

The discipline underneath all of it

None of this will be popular with the conservative coalition as it currently exists. Strategy 1 means accepting the state should have less discretionary power — including in areas where conservatives would like it to have more. Strategy 2 means decades of low-prestige work with no electoral payoff in any one career. Strategy 3 means absorbing an institutional response of unprecedented intensity without flinching. And the same coalitional habits that prevented symmetric use for fifty years are exactly what make the corrective so hard now.

The alternative is the strategy the Anglosphere right has actually run since about 1960: keep passing vague rules in the hope of someday controlling their enforcement, and keep losing the enforcement game in the meantime. The results are visible. You’re living in them.

The Madisonian discipline isn’t a partisan position — it’s a structural one. Applied consistently, it would have prevented the apparatus that now harms conservative interests and would prevent conservatives from building the mirror-image apparatus their opponents fear. It generalises. That’s what makes it durable. It’s also what makes it unattractive to operators on both sides who, most days, would rather have the discretionary instrument — as long as they can picture themselves holding it.

The conservative movement has spent nearly three generations losing a game whose rules it largely wrote, to an opponent better organised, more disciplined, and more willing to use captured institutions for transformative ends. The fix isn’t better luck or better people next administration. It’s the discipline to stop writing rules that depend on the enforcer’s good faith — and the patience to compete for the offices that interpret the rules already written.

The discipline and faith that reformists and counter-revolutionaries have.

There’s nothing left to conserve. The honest question is whether you’re willing to do what restoration actually requires.

This is the final part of a four-part series adapted from the Prothean Institute brief “Nothing Left to Conserve.” The Prothean Institute is an independent strategic research organisation. https://protheaninstitute.com