Hand a progressive coalition control of an institution, and it transforms the institution. Hand a conservative coalition the same control, and it runs the place roughly as it found it, tidies a few things at the edges, and hands it back.

That single asymmetry is most of the post-1968 story. It’s why the ground has moved so far in one direction over sixty years, even though conservatives have won plenty of elections along the way. Winning the election turns out not to matter much if you don’t use what winning gives you.

You don’t need to read Part 1 of this series to follow this one, but here’s the one line it leaves you with: the rules look neutral, the people enforcing them aren’t, and one big reason is that conservatives simply won’t operate the machine they win. This is the part about *why* they won’t.

There are four reasons, and they stack.

1. A different theory of what the state is for.

Every revolutionary left project that actually captured a state and held it — Mao’s China and now Xi’s, the Soviet bloc, North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela, Zimbabwe, the Bolivarian governments across Latin America — ended up in the same place: coercive enforcement of the approved social outcome. That’s too consistent, across too many cultures and decades, to be a local accident. The common thread is a theory of politics where the state is the legitimate tool for remaking society, and anything in the way — people, institutions, traditions, inconvenient facts — is an obstacle to be cleared.

The social-democratic version doesn’t produce gulags, because the constitutional furniture it operates inside won’t let it — for now, though, as the COVID era shows, we aren’t as far away from this as we think. What it produces instead is the low-intensity version: take an institution, fill it with one worldview, quietly push the dissent out. You can see it in every university humanities faculty, every big newsroom, every public broadcaster, every professional association, every government department that touches a contested question. The intensity varies. The mechanism is identical.

Conservatism has no equivalent. It’s a defensive disposition — preserve what’s here, slow down what’s changing — not a transformative one. So it generates a much weaker appetite for using captured offices to remake the institutions themselves, and a much weaker willingness to hold the line, in disciplined formation, for the decades that would take.

2. One side marches in step. The other is a coalition of arguments.

Progressive blocs vote together. Democratic and Labor parliamentary votes routinely hit 95 per cent cohesion or higher on contested questions. Republican and Coalition votes routinely fall below 80 per cent on the same questions.

That’s because the right genuinely is more internally varied — libertarians, social conservatives, business, populists, traditional institutionalists, national-conservative tendencies, all under one tent and frequently at each other’s throats. Coordinating that crowd to seize and hold an institutional opportunity is just *harder* than coordinating a more unified bloc.

It cuts both ways. The internal diversity makes the right hard for any single faction to capture — a real strength. It also means the disciplined side wins more of the institutional fights, and wins them consistently. Discipline beats diversity in a long campaign for control. It has.

3. The press only punishes one side for it.

A conservative who actually uses institutional power for transformative ends gets an immediate, coordinated, high-volume hostile response. A progressive using the identical power does not. That shapes the maths before anyone acts.

A conservative governor fires a regulatory commissioner and gets outrage and accusations of “authoritarianism.” A progressive governor does the same thing and it’s Tuesday. A conservative president removes US Attorneys and gets investigations; a progressive president removing US Attorneys is “exercising normal executive prerogative.” The coverage is asymmetric, so the political cost is asymmetric, so the willingness to act is asymmetric. The restraint isn’t always principle. Sometimes it’s just knowing who’ll get the headline.

4. Some of them actually mean it.

And for some conservative actors, the restraint is real principle. A genuine belief that institutional norms matter, that procedural fairness is worth something beyond winning, that the rule of law is supposed to bind *your* side too.

This disposition exists in both coalitions. What differs is its *weight*. In the conservative coalition, the moralist who says “we shouldn’t do that, even though we can” frequently wins the internal argument. In the progressive coalition, the strategist who says “we should do it because we can” frequently wins instead. Same two voices in both rooms. Different one carries the day.

For the purposes of what to actually do, it doesn’t matter which of the four is doing the work in any given case — principle, fear, internal chaos, or sheer inertia. The output is the same. Conservatives, with one very recent exception, don’t operate the discretionary machine the way their opponents do. Any strategy that assumes they will is built on a fantasy.

The exception that proves it: DeSantis and Trump.

Here’s where it gets clarifying, because there is a recent exception, and the reaction to it tells you everything.

DeSantis in Florida used education statute, professional licensing, and appointment power. The second Trump administration used executive orders, agency reorganisation, and prosecutorial discretion. And the howl that went up — constitutional crisis, authoritarian breakdown, the end of liberal democracy — would lead you to believe they’d invented some terrifying new power.

They invented nothing. Look at the actual precedents:

Trump dismissing US Attorneys? Clinton fired all ninety-three in a single day in 1993. Every administration since has done its own version.

Trump reshaping agency policy by executive order? That’s the Obama administration’s tool for DACA and DAPA, and the Biden administration’s tool for trying to forgive student loans after Congress said no.

DeSantis using the education statute to pull curriculum content? California, New York, and Illinois have used the identical authority to insert woke curriculum content for forty years.

DeSantis using licensing and corporate-charter power against Disney? That’s the same family of authority progressive states used against bakers, photographers, pharmacists, crisis-pregnancy centres, and religious schools.

Every instrument DeSantis and Trump reached for has a direct progressive precedent in the preceding forty years. Not one is a new power. Not one exceeds the scope already established. They are using the existing machine symmetrically — and that, apparently, is the scandal.

Virginia, April 2026, shows the asymmetry in real time. Democratic legislatures have been aggressive gerrymanderers for decades — federal courts have described their maps as everything from a “broken-winged pterodactyl” to an “earmuff.” When Republican legislatures in Texas, North Carolina, and Missouri belatedly drew comparable maps in 2025, the outrage was about the response, not the act.

Virginia is sharper still: faced with the same incentive, Virginia Democrats overrode their own voter-approved bipartisan redistricting commission — passed with 66 per cent support — via a constitutional amendment slipped into a special session called for other business while voting was already underway elsewhere. Their own Attorney General called it unconstitutional. A trial court agreed. The amendment passed 50.7 to 49.3 and turned a 6-5 delegation into a projected 10-1. Texas used existing authority. Virginia broke its own. The same captured institutional layer described them in opposite terms.

That’s the tell. The same instruments, used the same way, on the same legal basis — and a wildly different institutional response depending only on who’s holding them. That’s not a bug in the machine. That’s the machine doing exactly what it was built to do: one response when the in-group operates it, another when the out-group does.

DeSantis, Trump, and the conservative redistricting states have done nothing that progressive governors, presidents, and states haven’t done first, using the same authorities. The reaction to them demonstrates the asymmetry more clearly than any argument could.

So that’s the motivational gap: one side won’t operate the machine, and on the rare occasion it does, the machine’s own staff treat it as an emergency.

But motivation is only half of it. Suppose conservatives woke up tomorrow with all the discipline they’ve lacked for fifty years. The results would *still* come out tilted — because the tilt is built into the structure, not just the willingness to use it. Part 3 is about that structure: how vague rules, captured offices, and a single information climate combine to produce one-directional outcomes even from completely honest people. And it turns on one sentence that reframes the whole grievance: the positions weren’t seized. They were vacated.

This is Part 2 of a four-part series adapted from the Prothean Institute brief “Nothing Left to Conserve.”