In the space of about three weeks, Pakistan’s Christian minority has buried a murdered young mother, watched a teenage boy allegedly abducted and pressured to falsely confess to her killing, and seen two more believers arrested on blasphemy charges that carry the death penalty.

This is what being a “religious minority” can mean in Pakistan in 2026 — and Western governments barely notice.

The killing happened first.

On the evening of September 3, 21-year-old Saba Mehboob was shot dead inside her family’s home in Rawalpindi’s Dhoke Ratta neighbourhood.

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Her alleged killer, a Muslim neighbour named Adnan Butt, had reportedly made repeated advances toward Saba after she separated from her husband more than a year earlier. She had twice rejected him, reportedly slapping him away.

According to her brother Joshua Mehboob, Butt forced his way into the house that night, accused Saba of dishonouring him, and shot her in the forehead in front of her 16-year-old stepbrother, Anoosh. “I think Saba’s rejection fueled his anger, leading him to murder her,” Joshua said.

It gets worse.

Butt then allegedly abducted Anoosh at gunpoint and pressured him to confess to his own sister’s murder.

According to Christian Daily International–Morning Star News, the boy and his father are now both being held by police — officially “for his protection.” The family and neighbourhood elders, however, suspect otherwise and are demanding the case be transferred from the local station to a senior officer. Christian and Muslim residents alike turned out to protest and demand Butt’s arrest.

Police have disputed the family’s account of Anoosh’s detention, saying he is being held for his own protection because he is a minor.

Saba left behind two daughters.

Nine days earlier, a different kind of danger closed in on 26-year-old Samuel Arif in Lahore.

Arif, whose late father worked as a sanitary worker at Punjab University, still visited friends in the staff colony where he grew up.

On Aug. 29, a resident accused him of blasphemy — alleging, according to the First Information Report, that Arif claimed the Prophet Muhammad appeared to him in a dream and told him to marry the man’s two underage daughters.

Police charged Arif under Sections 295-C and 298-A of the Pakistan Penal Code. Section 295-C carries the death penalty. Arif has now been placed in judicial remand.

Arif’s family says the allegations are false.

HARDS Pakistan director Sohail Habel, who has spoken with Arif directly, said the accused “completely denied all allegations” and believes the case was manufactured over a personal grudge with the complainant.

Arif’s elderly mother, who has serious health problems, has been left to fight for her son’s freedom while local lawyers volunteer to represent him.

It’s a familiar pattern in Pakistan, where a blasphemy accusation can function less like an ordinary criminal charge and more like a weapon — one that mobs have historically been willing to enforce themselves, with or without a trial.

Arif isn’t the only one.

Three weeks earlier, on Aug. 11, police in Gujranwala District arrested 30-year-old Christian labourer Amir Masih over a social-media video that allegedly compared Jesus Christ to Muhammad.

Police charged him under several provisions of the Pakistan Penal Code, including Section 295-C, which carries the death penalty.

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The case has also raised fears of mob violence, with reports that Christian families in the area fled their homes after an angry crowd gathered and threatened Masih, his family and their property.

None of this is happening in a vacuum.

Open Doors’ 2026 World Watch List ranks Pakistan eighth among the world’s worst countries in which to be a Christian, pointing to systemic discrimination, mob violence, forced conversion of Christian girls and women, and serious failures to protect religious minorities.

Two arrests and a killing in three weeks are not isolated incidents. They fit a wider pattern of discrimination, blasphemy accusations, violence and impunity that Christians in Pakistan have faced for years.

It’s worth sitting with the contrast.

Western governments routinely speak about religious freedom, minority rights and the protection of vulnerable communities. Yet a young Christian mother can be shot dead in her own home after rejecting a man’s advances; a teenage witness can allegedly be abducted and threatened; and two more Christians can be placed in judicial custody following accusations under laws that can carry the death penalty.

Pakistan is not a fringe case. It is one of the world’s largest Muslim-majority nations and a significant Western security partner. Yet for many Pakistani Christians, religious freedom is not an abstract political principle. It can be a matter of whether they can worship, speak and raise their families without becoming targets.

Pray for Samuel Arif. Pray for Amir Masih. Pray for Anoosh and his father. And pray for Saba Mehboob’s two daughters, who are growing up without their mother.