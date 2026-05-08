“History made,” says Great Yarmouth MP Rupert Lowe, after his new party, Restore Britain, scored major victories in the recent 2026 local elections.

The Britain-first party won ten out of ten seats contested, with overwhelming majorities in every single one across Norfolk County Council and Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

This marks Restore Britain’s first major electoral test since the party formally launched earlier this year and has emerged as one of the fastest-growing political forces in modern British history. It’s not hard to see why.

In just months, the party surged in national polls, reaching up to 9% in some surveys shortly after registration. Membership has reportedly skyrocketed past 100,000, surpassing the Conservative Party and more than doubling that of the Liberal Democrats.

Founded by Lowe after his departure from Reform UK, Restore Britain has built a dedicated base of supporters enthusiastic about policies targeting immigration controls, capping net zero burdens, abolishing inheritance tax, and prioritising British citizens.

These recent wins prove that Restore Britain’s message of patriotism is connecting with voters disillusioned by the establishment parties, which seem to govern for everyone but the British people.

Congratulations to Rupert Lowe and the entire Restore Britain team on this well-deserved victory. May there be many more to come!