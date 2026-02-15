Independent MP for Great Yarmouth, Rupert Lowe, has officially launched a new national political party, Restore Britain, setting out a Britain-first platform centred on border control, economic reform, public safety, and the reaffirmation of Britain’s Christian heritage.

Announcing the party in a video address filmed on a working farm, Lowe said the setting reflected the values he believes define the country.

“I have chosen to speak to you today from the farm because places like this represent what proper Britain is about,” Lowe said. “Hard work, responsibility, effort, duty, stewardship. This is the England I know and this is the England that I love.”

He added that farming instils a long-term vision often absent from modern politics. “On a farm you don’t think in election cycles or headlines or polling. You think in seasons, you think in generations, in what you leave behind to those who come after you.”

Immigration and Border Policy Front and Centre

Lowe said the party’s first priority would be regaining control over immigration.

“Restore Britain will not just stop mass immigration, we will reverse it,” he declared. “For the foreseeable future, far more people must leave Britain than arrive.”

He pledged that under a Restore Britain government, “Every single illegal migrant will be securely detained and then deported. The message will be unrelenting. If you are in this country without our permission, you will be removed.”

Lowe argued that a tougher enforcement environment would encourage voluntary departures. “Restore Britain would implement such a hostile environment that a big majority of the illegals would simply deport themselves.”

He also committed to banning the burqa, outlawing Sharia law, prohibiting cousin marriage, and ending halal and kosher slaughter in the UK, saying such measures were necessary to protect Britain’s cultural and legal foundations.

“That will mean defending our culture,” he said. “That will mean resisting the relentless creep of radical Islam. That will mean banning the burqa, outlawing Sharia law, blocking cousin marriages and re-imposing our Christian-based rule of law.”

“Britain is a Christian country, and under a Restore Britain Government — it will remain a Christian country,” Lowe added.

Welfare Reform and Economic Renewal

Beyond immigration, Lowe outlined sweeping domestic reforms aimed at revitalising enterprise and reducing state intervention.

“We’re constantly told that the economy needs vast swathes of low-skilled migrants. We know that’s simply not true,” he said, calling instead for “millions of healthy Brits” to return to work.

“If you can work, you must work. It really is that simple,” Lowe stated. “Restore Britain will be abundantly clear. If you consistently refuse work, then you will lose your benefits,” echoing the Apostle Paul’s command in 2 Thessalonians 3:10, which states: “The one who is unwilling to work shall not eat.”

He promised to “punish indolence and reward success,” including tax reductions, deregulation, and the dismantling of “bloated quangos” and what he described as an overbearing bureaucratic culture.

“The state has definitively become the enemy of the people,” Lowe said. “Restore Britain will burn away suffocating taxes on work and enterprise. We will slash unnecessary regulation.”

At the same time, he emphasised support for business creation and family stability, pledging “vast economic incentives for men and women to start businesses, generate opportunities, build wealth and create self-sufficient families.”

Candidates ‘From Outside the Establishment’

Lowe said he is dedicating himself to building a nationwide slate of candidates ahead of the next general election.

“The men and women standing for Restore Britain in that election will not be politicians. I promise you that,” he said. “They will not be failed ministers. They will not be tainted by failures of the past.”

Instead, he said candidates would come “from business, from the military, from science, from medicine, from education, from industry — representing real communities up and down the country.”

He confirmed that invitations have already been issued to “patriots in aligned political parties” including Reform, the Conservatives, the SDP and Advance, and that the party would work alongside local groups such as Great Yarmouth First.

Law, Order, and Public Safety

In a 25-minute speech delivered at the party’s launch event, Lowe criticised what he described as Britain’s “culture of risk avoidance,” referencing failures to act on warnings about Pakistani Muslim grooming gangs.

Lowe said his decision to launch Restore Britain was driven largely by what he described as systemic failure exposed through his crowdfunded inquiry into Pakistani Muslim grooming gangs.

The inquiry, he said, “should never have had to exist,” but was necessary because “the political system itself would not act.” Hearings revealed repeated warnings that were ignored. “Warnings raised, concerns logged, evidence submitted — and then nothing,” he said, blaming a governing culture of “risk avoidance” and fear of controversy.

“They can call me Islamophobic, racist, or whatever else… I do not care,” Lowe said. “I would rather be labeled a racist than to enable rape.”

He confirmed the inquiry will pursue private prosecutions and civil litigation against perpetrators and any officials found complicit. “Our aim is very straightforward — to put people in prison,” he said.

Lowe argued Britain needs “full-scale restoration” rather than minor reform, including restoring accountability and courage in public life. A Restore Britain government, he said, would enforce “one legal system, one rule of law, one standard — no parallel justice, no religious exceptions.”

He reiterated that illegal entry would mean “detention and removal,” and pledged to ban Sharia courts, outlaw the burqa, and end halal and kosher slaughter, framing the measures as necessary to defend cohesion and uphold Britain’s Christian foundations.

“Britain is a Christian country,” he said. “And under a Restore Britain government it will remain a Christian country.”

Early Polling Momentum

Within 24 hours of the party’s national launch, Restore Britain registered 10 per cent support in its first opinion poll — placing it ahead of the Liberal Democrats.

“10%. In 24 hours. I call that a bloody good start,” Lowe said.

He acknowledged the road ahead would not be easy. “We have to work hard, get lucky and be entirely honest with the British people. We need the support of millions of patriots, and there will be difficult days ahead.”

Lowe said, “We can absolutely win the next election. We can Restore Britain.”

“It is our country,” Lowe concluded. “It is now our collective responsibility to act. Together we will restore Britain.”