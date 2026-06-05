A fundraiser has been launched for Australian comedian Lisa Jane Spencer after she was subjected to an online and media pile-on that escalated into a doxxing campaign, following a short comedy sketch she posted on her social media accounts.

The offending gag, which targeted White Australians who identify solely as Indigenous, briefly showed Spencer sniffing from a petrol can, which left-wing lynch mobs seized on, branding it a “racist stereotype.”

Mainstream news outlets also fanned the flames of manufactured outrage, with virtually every outlet clutching at their pearls. Activists then doxxed Spencer, revealing her workplace and pressuring her employer to fire her. They did.

But it seems like the furore may backfire, as a fundraiser was soon after established, which has since raised more than $26,000 in less than 24 hours, and shows little sign of slowing. The GiveSendGo campaign, set up by a friend of Spencer’s, notes that she relied on her income to live, and urges supporters to “rally behind Spencer to demonstrate that free expression and good comedy cannot simply be cancelled by the far-Left.”

It’s not a question of whether you find the sketch funny. The point is whether people should be financially destroyed over a joke that offended the sensibilities of perpetually outraged online mobs and a mainstream media often willing to throw fuel on the pyre.

But what makes the whole thing all the more frustrating to watch is the obvious hypocrisy and double standard at play in Australia.

Today, it’s not only permitted but often applauded to mock and denigrate White Australians and their history. Remember this disgraceful skit from the taxpayer-funded ABC portraying Australia’s founders as genocidal maniacs?

White Australians are routinely described as murderous, land-thieving colonisers, as inheritors of guilt, and as illegitimate occupants of their own country. Every major event opens with an “acknowledgement” that White Australians don’t belong in the country their ancestors built for them.

The British Australian Community has documented numerous acts of racially motivated desecrations on Australia’s colonial statues and war memorials.

National symbols are vandalised. Monuments are defaced. The flag is burned. Every Australia Day, there are “Invasion Day” marches that feature slogans like “Death to Australia,” “Abolish Australia,” and “Watch Out, Whites”—and this rarely, if ever, gets any media attention.

Signs seen at Anti-Australia Day rallies.

What about the violent anti-Australia posters that were circulating a year or two ago, depicting an Aboriginal woman spearing a White man in the throat with the caption, “Dead coloniser harms no one.”

Poster of an Aboriginal woman spearing a White demon in the throat with the caption, “Dead Colonisers Harm No One. Protect Community. Protect Yourself. Justice Will Prevail. Abolish Australia.”

And that’s to say nothing about the anti-Christian parodies on public display at every Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade. Remember this abomination?

Skit of an Australian Aboriginal murdering Jesus Christ at the Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

It would seem White Australians are fair game. They can be abused, ridiculed, stereotyped, and collectively blamed without provoking the slightest concern. But the moment a White Australian makes a harmless joke involving a recognised stereotype, suddenly, there is national outrage. The perpetrator must be publicly lynched, flogged, and stripped of their livelihood.

What’s tolerated towards White Australia is unforgivable when returned, even if at less than half the force. Of course, the outrage isn’t serious. It’s entirely manufactured and works only as a justification to cancel anyone and everyone who transgresses the bounds of the approved political narrative.

So, as we’ve said before: Do not take unserious accusations seriously. When they accuse you of something, especially if it’s something they’re guilty of themselves, brush it off, carry on, and while you’re at it, why not donate to the Support Lisa Jane Spencer fundraiser?

Let their cancel-culture campaign backfire every single time.