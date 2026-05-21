The political class and the mainstream media have long relied on false accusations of “far-right,” “extremism,” and “racism” as weapons of intimidation. The goal is to frighten ordinary people away from “unapproved” movements, organisations, or individuals that threaten their power and influence on the public by making association socially costly. It’s not about debate, but demonisation.

And too often, it works.

People genuinely fear the label more than they’re willing to challenge the lie behind it. And that fear is exactly what gives the accusation all of its power. Everyone is terrified of the social consequences of being publicly branded a socially unacceptable name. But how are these smear campaigns to be handled? Well, there is one exceptional figure currently giving a masterclass in how to deal with these tired accusations, namely, Rupert Lowe.

Since launching his new political party, Restore Britain, Lowe has been called virtually every name in the book. But how does he respond? Not with defensiveness or apology, but with something that’s proving far more effective: indifference.

When accused of being “racist” or “far-right,” many instinctively scramble to defend themselves. They begin listing all the reasons why they are not the things they’ve been accused of being. They explain themselves endlessly in hopes that their accusers will suddenly become fair-minded.

That’s understandable, but not always helpful because it’s a response that already concedes too much.

What I mean is that it implies the accusation is legitimate enough to warrant a serious defence. It suggests the problem lies in one’s own poor choice of words, or a failure to properly articulate one’s position. It treats the critics as though they would surely change their minds if only they had all the facts — facts which, evidently, you have somehow failed to provide.

But this assumes the accusations are made in good faith. They rarely, if ever, are. The point isn’t to understand you. The point is to stigmatise you. The point is to make you an “untouchable.”

As previously noted in an article titled, The Demonisation of the Right:

Healthy politics relies on healthy debate. Competing and contradictory ideas are tested through reasoned argument. But when argument fails, when a political faction can’t justify its policies or defend its record, it’s forced to either abandon its position or else abandon persuasion, and instead opt for intimidation. It’s an old tactic, really. If you can’t convince people not to choose an alternative, make them afraid to choose it. If you can’t lure them over, force them to flee. In recent years, we’ve seen this play repeatedly. Rather than engage populist or right-leaning movements on policy grounds, opponents simply seek to frame them as dangerously compromised. Bad names replace good arguments. “Far-Right” is now synonymous with everything slightly right of centre-left. “Nationalist” is now akin to “fascist” and “racist.” Anyone who isn’t committed to the establishment’s vision for the nation is basically a “Nazi.” Of course, the goal clearly isn’t to debate, but to stigmatise—to make a movement appear untouchable. Once a movement is successfully branded socially heretical, ordinary citizens hesitate to associate with it—not necessarily because they’re convinced by the scare tactics, but because they fear the social consequences of associating with the socially ostracised.

Accusations of “far-right,” “Nazi,” and “racism” are instruments of control, deployed to frighten ordinary people from challenging an approved narrative. The accusation is the weapon, but your fear determines the force of the blow.

Cowards distance themselves from the falsely accused—some have done it to us at Caldron Pool. Others will burn their time and energy attempting to answer every allegation, as though their accusers are sincerely interested in the truth. But they are not trying to represent you accurately. They’re trying to misrepresent you. That’s the whole point.

So, why treat unserious accusations seriously?

This is what makes Lowe’s approach so effective, and worthy of imitation. He doesn’t agonise over the bad names he’s called. He doesn’t grovel for approval. He refuses to play the game altogether, often with a two-word response we’d all do well to employ more: “Don’t care.”

Let me give you a sampling from his X account:

21 May 2026”: “Restore Britain has been labelled an ‘openly far-right’ party by The Guardian. If being ‘openly far-right’ means deporting foreign rapists/scumbags, whilst not allowing our country to descend further into a third world hellhole, then yes, sign us up—that’s Restore Britain.

28 April 2026: “Banning foreigners from claiming benefits is not racist, but even if for some mad unknown reason you think it is? I really don’t care.”

20 March 2026: “I’ve been called racist and Islamophobic hundreds of times today for outlining Restore Britain’s policy on banning halal slaughter, the burqa, sharia law, cousin marriage, and plenty more. I want to be really clear about our party’s official response: We don’t give a sh*t.”

25 November 2025: “I get called a racist on a daily basis - that word has entirely lost all meaning now. It only has any power if you believe it does. Don’t cower. Don’t apologise. Don’t squirm. There is one appropriate response: I don’t care.”

1 October 2025: “Get called a racist? Xenophobe? Islamophobe? Far-right? Who cares. Honestly, it doesn’t matter. Trust me. They are now just meaningless words. Don’t moan. Don’t bite. Don’t care. Don’t give those words, and those who use them so flippantly, power over you. This is the way.”

30 October 2025: “If supporting mass deportation of foreign rapists, sex offenders and murderers means I’ll be called a racist, then so be it. I honestly don’t care. I just want my country back.”

29 May 2025: “All non-stun slaughter should be banned - that very much includes halal. In Britain, animals should be treated as humanely as possible - not killed in cruel and brutal ways. You can call that racist or whatever else, I don’t care.”

17 February 2025: “Don’t EVER let them make you feel racist, far right, selfish, cruel, unloving or whatever else for opposing uncontrolled mass immigration. It has made our country more deprived, more dangerous, and more divided. We are right, and THEY are wrong. Never forget that.”

13 January 2025: “Let me be abundantly clear here. You can call me a racist, fascist, whatever else. I do NOT care.”

Lowe’s tactic is brilliant, because it completely disarms the false accuser. These labels only work when people fear them. Once that fear is gone, the weapon becomes entirely useless.

“I don’t care.” “Who cares?” “We don’t give a sh*t.” “Those words have lost all meaning.”

And he’s exactly right.

These terms have been used so widely, recklessly, and indiscriminately that they no longer have any serious weight. They’re political scare-words, deployed against anyone who challenges the establishment orthodoxy on immigration, national identity, crime, multiculturalism, and social cohesion.

Those who so readily hurl these insults do not genuinely care about the issues themselves, which is why people so often point out the blatant hypocrisy of the accusers. But notice how unfazed they are when the same labels are thrown back at them. You can call them racists, fascists, or extremists, and the insults roll off them like water off a duck’s back.

Why? Because the words hold no power over them. They do not fear the labels because they do not genuinely care about racism, extremism, or injustice in any meaningful sense. These terms are simply weapons to be used against people who do fear them — and that is usually ordinary people on the Right—conservatives, Christians.

The fact is, we handed them this power ourselves.

These false accusations only dominate public life because people remain terrified of social condemnation. So long as the people fear being called bad names, their behaviour will remain confined within the boundaries set by their opponents.

This is control. And the only way to break free from it is to stop caring about the bad names bad people call you. Not because truth does not matter, but because bad-faith smears and unserious accusations do not deserve to be met with good-faith engagement or serious argument.

As Lowe has repeatedly demonstrated, the most potent response is not endless self-defence. It’s to brush off the false allegations, put your head down, and get back to work.

Learn to say: “Don’t care.”