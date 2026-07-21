The phrase “Judeo-Christian” has become one of the most common expressions in modern religious and political discourse. It’s often used to describe a shared moral heritage or the ethical foundations of Western civilisation. Jordan Peterson, Wesley Huff, Ben Shapiro, and countless others have all employed the term to denote a shared ethical framework between Judaism and Christianity.

Many Christians, however, are increasingly rejecting the phrase, not because they’re “antisemites,” nor because they deny Christianity’s historical roots in Israel, but because they believe the phrase unintentionally obscures one of the central claims of the Bible itself.

The disagreement is not about whether Jesus was a descendant of David or whether Christianity came through Israel. It is about whether the phrase is suggesting more than intended when it is used.

The Heart of the Issue

Those who defend the use of the expression generally argue that Christianity and Judaism share a common moral and biblical heritage. Therefore, they argue, “Judeo-Christian” simply acknowledges those shared foundations.

At first glance, that sounds reasonable. However, the problem is that Christianity already contains its own Old Testament heritage. The modifier “Judeo” doesn’t add something that Christianity lacks. Rather, it implies Christianity is incomplete without it. And that is precisely what many Christians reject.

Christianity Already Includes the Old Testament

One of the most fundamental claims of the New Testament is that the religion revealed in the Old Testament is the religion fulfilled in Christ.

Jesus didn’t present Himself as the founder of an entirely new faith. He claimed to fulfil the old one.

Jesus said, “You search the Scriptures… it is they that bear witness about me” (Jn. 5:39); and, “If you believed Moses, you would believe me, for he wrote of me” (Jn. 5:46).

After His resurrection, Jesus explained that everything written in Moses, the Prophets, and the Psalms concerned Him (Lk. 24:27, 44).

The Apostle Paul said the exact same thing. The righteousness revealed in Christ was already “witnessed by the Law and the Prophets” (Rom. 3:21-22). The Gospel was preached beforehand to Abraham (Gal. 3:8). Hebrews presents Abel, Enoch, Noah, Abraham, Moses, and the prophets as participants in the same faith that Christians now confess (Heb. 11).

In other words, the Old Testament is a Christian book because, according to Jesus and the Apostles, it is all about Christ. Thus, the New Testament never presents Christianity as an addition to or diversion from Old Testament religion.

It presents Christianity as its fulfilment. As such, the Old Testament is already a Christian book because it ultimately points to Christ.

“Christian” Is Already an Old Testament Word

Some people speak as though the word “Christian” somehow lacks connection to the Old Testament. It is as though “Christian” is a thoroughly “Gentile” term, disconnected from the “Jewish Messiah” and thus, in need of the Jewish modifier “Judeo.”

But this is simply not true. The Christian simply means “one who belongs to Christ.” “Christ” is the Greek translation of the Hebrew word Messiah—the Anointed One promised throughout the Old Testament. The very name Christian already assumes the entire Old Testament expectation of the Messiah.

It is impossible to understand Christ without Moses, Isaiah, David, or the Prophets. Christianity doesn’t forget or ignore its Israelite roots. Its name “Christian” already proclaims them.

“Judeo-Christian” Says Less, Not More

This is why an increasing number of Christians object to the phrase. If “Christian” already includes the Law, the Prophets, and their fulfilment in Christ, then adding “Judeo” contributes nothing.

Instead, it subtracts, and the very thing it treats as unnecessary is the heart of Christianity itself: Jesus Christ.

The defining feature of Christianity is no longer Christ Himself, but rather an imagined alliance between two contradictory religious systems.

As such, the modifier “Judeo” is unnecessary at best, and dangerously misleading at worst. Christianity does not require qualification. It is the fulfilment of everything the Old Testament anticipated.

In short, the question is whether the phrase “Judeo-Christian” adds something or takes something away. If it adds something, what does it add that is not already included in the term “Christian”? If it takes something away, what is subtracted if not Christ himself?

If Judeo, Which Judeo?

But the term “Judeo-Christian” also raises another important question. If Judeo, which Judeo? When people talk about “Judaism,” which Judaism do they mean?

The first century did not contain a single unified Judaism. There were several competing sects, and they all contradicted each other. There were Pharisees, Sadducees, Essenes, Zealots, Samaritans, Herodians, and Hellenists. Each one claimed to represent truth and faithfulness to the God of Israel. Each interpreted Scripture differently. So, which Judeo are we referring to? Which expression was the true one?

That is not to say there was no genuine expression of the religion revealed in the Torah. Rather, it is to say that the fullest and truest expression of Old Testament religion was found not in the competing Judaisms of the first century, but in Jesus Christ Himself.

Jesus certainly obeyed the Law perfectly. But He did not simply identify Himself with one of these competing movements. Instead, He repeatedly confronted them. He rejected the tradition of the Pharisees (Mk. 7). He rebuked the Sadducees (Matthew 22). He denounced the religious leaders as blind guides (Matthew 23). He taught with an authority that astonished the crowds precisely because it differed from their established teachers (Matt. 7:28-29).

Jesus was not the spokesman for first-century Judaism. He was the fulfilment of the Scriptures from which those competing systems had drifted so far that they regarded His teaching as something entirely new (Mk. 1:27).

Christianity Is Not Judaism Plus Jesus

This is the point that discussions today often miss. The New Testament doesn’t present Christianity as Judaism plus Christ. It presents Christ as the fulfilment—and therefore the final interpretation—of Moses, the Prophets, the Temple, the priesthood, the sacrifices, the Passover, the Sabbath, the covenant, and the promises.

Everything points to Him. Everything culminates in Him.

The Temple was about Jesus’ tabernacling with His people (John 2:19-21; Rev. 21:22).

The Levitical priesthood was about Christ’s eternal priesthood (Heb. 7:11-28).

Animal sacrifices were about Jesus’ once-for-all time sacrifice (Heb. 10:1-14; John 1:29).

The sacrificial altar was about the cross on which Jesus died (Heb. 13:10-12; Gal. 6:14).

The Passover Lamb was about Jesus’ offering (Heb. 9:11-12; John 14:6).

The veil was about Jesus’ flesh (Heb. 10:19-20; Matt. 27:51).

The covenant of Moses was about the New Covenant in Christ (Jer. 31:31-34; Luke 22:20; Heb. 8:6-13).

The earthly Jerusalem was about the heavenly Zion (Heb. 12:22-24; Gal. 4:26; Rev. 21:2).

The manna in the wilderness was about the true bread from heaven (John 6:32-35, 48-51).

The bronze serpent was about Jesus’ crucifixion (John 3:14-15).

The Sabbath rest was about resting in Christ (Matt. 11:28-30; Heb. 4:8-10).

The old creation is replaced by the new creation (2 Cor. 5:17; Rev. 21:5).

Circumcision of the flesh was about circumcision of the heart by the Spirit (Rom. 2:28-29; Col. 2:11-12).

Priestly intercession was about Christ’s eternal intercession (Heb. 7:25; Rom. 8:34).

Mount Sinai was replaced with Mount Zion (Heb. 12:18-24).

David’s earthly throne was about Christ’s eternal kingship (Luke 1:32-33; Acts 2:30-36).

And Israel itself was about the true Israel of God (Hos. 11:1; Matt. 2:15; John 15:1; Isa. 49:3-6).

As Jesus and the Apostles said, the Old Testament is all about Christ.

The Consistency Test

Advocates of “Judeo-Christian” often justify the phrase because Judaism and Christianity share some moral teachings. But shared ethics alone cannot justify combining religious identities.

Islam also teaches belief in one God. It condemns murder, theft, adultery, idolatry, lying, and dishonouring parents. Yet almost no Christian would describe our moral tradition as “Islamo-Christian.”

Why not?

If some shared ethics are enough to justify a hyphenated religious identity in one case, then consistency would require applying the same standard in the other.

But most will reject the phrase “Islamo-Christian” because Christianity and Islam ultimately proclaim different gospels. The same principle ought to apply here. Shared ethics do not erase fundamental theological differences.

The defining question is not whether two religions agree about certain commandments. The defining question is what they confess about Christ.

The Real Issue

The objection to “Judeo-Christian” is therefore not ethnic. It is theological. It’s not a rejection of the origins of the Bible. Nor is it a denial that Christianity was part of Israel’s history.

Rather, it’s an insistence that Christ is not one element within a larger religious or ethical system. He is the fulfilment of everything that came before Him.

As Jesus Himself declared, “If you believed Moses, you would believe me, for he wrote of me.”

Christianity doesn’t lack so much clarity that it requires another religious label placed in front of it. The Apostles never called themselves “Judeo-Christians.” They called themselves Christians because they believed that in Christ the Law, the Prophets, and the promises of God had reached their fulfilment.

That’s why the word Christian is sufficient. It doesn’t deny the Old Testament. It proclaims its completion.