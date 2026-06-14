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Joe Keysor's avatar
Joe Keysor
11h

About the 5th point "There is no rapture," do you mean to say that there is no pre-trib rapture, as commonly envisioned, or do you believe that there is no rapture at all?

Personally, I do not believe that there will be a Pre-tribulation rapture, but I Thessalonians 4:16-17 does say that there will be a rapture; that those who are alive on earth will be caught up to meet him in the air when he returns.

The historicity of Genesis 1-11 is also an increasingly controversial area. I assume you hold those chapters should be taken literally.

As to those who believe in Jesus being the true Israel, that should be non-controversial, as the Bible states it plainly. But that does not say who might be brought into that number through faith in Christ in the future.

If a significant number of Jews in the land of Israel should be brought into that number by Holy Ghost revival, as significant numbers of people in England and the American colonies were brought into the kingdom by such revival, that would not mean that all Jews will be saved on the basis of their ethnicity, anymore than all those who converted in England and the colonies were saved because of their ethnicity.

The Holy Spirit moves when and where he will and we cannot say him nay.

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Joe Keysor's avatar
Joe Keysor
9h

Do you believe that when Christ returns those who are alive on earth at that time will be caught up to meet him in the air?

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