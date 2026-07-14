The statement “You cannot legislate morality” is one of the most quoted, yet intellectually shallow, statements that people make today…and yet many do still make it. So, what I want to address in this piece is the reasons why people make this statement and then dismantle their objection to legislating morality using three pillars: first, the Bible, then western legal tradition and then a bit of classical philosophy.

So why do people say it? I think there are three reasons, mainly. Firstly, they mean that a law cannot force a person to love their neighbour, desire righteousness, or have a pure conscience. You can compel external compliance, but you cannot regenerate the human heart. Secondly, they mean that in a diverse, secular society, it is illegitimate for one religious group to impose its specific moral code (e.g., Sabbath observance, dietary laws) on everyone else via state coercion. You cannot mandate religion, in other words. And lastly, it is because they believe it is ultimately ineffective to legislate morality. Some people think that if a law outpaces the moral consensus of the people, it will be widely disobeyed and breed disrespect for the entire legal system.

On the surface, these points sound reasonable, and there is even an element of truth in them. However, they commit a catastrophic logical error because they confuse the instrument of enforcement with the nature of the law itself.

The Bible’s Take

According to the Bible, law is intrinsically moral. You cannot separate law, at its base, from morality. They are intertwined.

First, the Mosaic Covenant is a unified legal-moral-theological code. The 10 commandments do not necessarily distinguish between “spiritual” sins and “civil” crimes. Idolatry, murder, theft, and covetousness are all legislated because they all violate God’s moral character. When the prophets condemn Israel, they do not criticise the existence of religious law; they condemn the hypocrisy of keeping the rituals while neglecting the “weightier matters of the law: justice, mercy, and faith” (Matthew 23:23). Jesus himself affirms that by his life and ministry the law is not abolished but fulfilled, and he re-interprets it to govern internal states, such as re-casting anger as murder, and lust as adultery, proving that morality is exactly what law is meant to address.

Second, the New Testament explicitly defines the purpose of civil government in moral terms. In Romans 13:3-4, Paul writes that the ruler “is God’s servant for your good” and that he “does not bear the sword in vain.” As we know, or at least should know, God is not saying here that the state has the right or authority to determine what is good, but rather that the state is institutionally ordained to punish evil and praise good. The very categories of “good” and “evil” are moral absolutes. If the state cannot legislate morality, it cannot fulfil its God-given mandate to restrain wickedness. Furthermore, 1 Timothy 1:9-10 states that “law is not laid down for the just but for the lawless and disobedient, for the ungodly and sinners...” Hence, for Jesus and Paul, as well as Moses, the law exists precisely to define and curb moral transgressions.

A law that claims to be morally neutral is a law that abandons its divine purpose. To refuse to legislate morality is to refuse to restrain evil, which is itself a profound moral failure.

Western Legal Tradition

The Western legal tradition does not originate in simple pragmatic social contracts; in fact, these “social contract” ideas can be said to have been an attempt to subvert the traditional view of Western law and authority, which stems from God. The basis of Western law, particularly in Western Europe, is the fusion of Roman jurisprudence, Greek Philosophy, Germanic custom, and Biblical Christian natural law.

Sir William Blackstone, the 18th-century jurist whose Commentaries on the Laws of England is the bedrock of the Common Law, including Australian law, stated unequivocally, “Upon these two foundations, the law of nature and the law of revelation, depend all human laws; that is to say, no human laws should be suffered to contradict these.” Blackstone argued that a human law that contradicts the moral law of God has no binding force.

Historically, the West did not ask, “Can we legislate morality?” In fact, anyone who said we could not would have been laughed out of the legislature. Rather, it asked, “Which morality is truly just?”, at least when it was at its best. The abolition of slavery in the British Empire (1833) was not an act of economic efficiency; it was the legislative enforcement of the moral proposition that all humans bear God’s image and are therefore valuable.

The prohibition of murder, perjury, and theft are all moral prohibitions before they are legal ones. The very concept in our law codes of malum in se (wrong or evil in itself) versus malum prohibitum (wrong because it is prohibited by legislation) depends on an objective moral order existing prior to the statute. Western law is based on the idea that we pass laws because they are good or at least should be. It is a moral act.

Every law against fraud, assault, or breach of contract is a legislated moral judgment. If we truly could not legislate morality, we would have no law against rape, because rape is not a violation of a “procedure”; it is a violation of the moral dignity of a person. It is because we honour human dignity and sanctity that we say that rape is evil and should be punished. To say “you cannot legislate morality” is to undermine the moral basis of our own legal codes. The Bible said the purpose of law is to restrain evil, and the Western legal tradition has sought to apply it in this way.

Western Philosophy

Philosophically, the statement collapses under its own weight. It is a meaningless statement.

Aristotle, in Nicomachean Ethics, argued that the polis (state) exists not merely for the sake of living, but for the sake of living well. The legislator’s task is to make the citizens good by forming their habits through law. For Aristotle, a state that refuses to cultivate virtue is a perversion of the political community.

Thomas Aquinas synthesised this with Christian theology, formulating the hierarchy of laws, that is: Eternal Law or God’s reason, Divine Law or that which is revealed, Natural Law or human participation in that reason, and Human Law, which is the statutes or decrees of a government. Aquinas argued that human law is valid only insofar as it derives from Natural Law. A human law that contradicts Natural Law is lex injusta non est lex, which means an unjust law is not truly a law. This forces the jurist or the legislator to constantly ask themselves, “Is this statute morally good?” This proves that legislation is inherently a moral exercise…or at least that it should be.

Think about it this way: from a Western philosophical position, all laws are meant to be an extension of people created in God’s image, exercising that Imago Dei in society for the cause of justice and righteousness. Hence, to say that you cannot legislate morality is to reject the very understanding of law passed on to us by our Western heritage. The Bible says that the purpose of law is to restrain evil; the Western legal tradition has sought to use it in this way, and Western philosophy has said that to do otherwise is to act unjustly.

If law is not rooted in an objective moral standard, it degenerates into sheer will-to-power; might makes right. As Dostoevsky famously foreshadowed, “without God, all things are permitted”, and that is the inevitable endpoint of a legal system that pretends morality is a private matter and should have no bearing on the law. The state cannot be morally agnostic; by wielding the sword, it necessarily takes a moral stance. In fact, to argue that the state should not legislate morality will inevitably lead to alternative moralities simply taking the place of the previous ones. In fact, the very act of passing a law will both be guided by the moral codes of the law givers and will create a simulacrum of morality in society anyway. It is unavoidable to include moral judgments in law-making.

Conclusion

The phrase “You cannot legislate morality” is a category error. Yes, just because you pass a law does not mean you will change hearts and minds. The law cannot force a sinner to repent and love God. That role belongs to the preaching of the word and the work of the Holy Spirit.

Yes, laws can go too far and become oppressive. We see that Jesus criticised the Pharisees for just this sort of burdensome approach to law in his day. A prudent approach requires wisdom and demands boundaries.

But the law absolutely must legislate morality, because justice itself is a moral concept. It is, in fact, a foundational moral concept. Every time a parliament criminalises human trafficking, enforces a contract, or upholds the sanctity of life, it is making a definitive moral claim. And it very much should.

The only legitimate question is not, “Should we legislate morality?” Those who ask lack sense. The truly legitimate question is, “Whose morality will we legislate, and on what authority?” I have long argued that there are only a few sources for basing your approach to law: the Bible, ancient law codes, other religions or philosophies and the mind of modern man. There are no other choices. The Bible should not be the minor partner in your selection, as it has often been shown to surpass human efforts at establishing justice.

To the Christian, when we ask whose morality should have the most authority, the answer is simple: the eternal, unchanging moral character of God, which is the only sufficient foundation for a just, stable, and truly free society.

To abandon that foundation in the name of “neutrality” or “secularism” is not enlightenment; it is intellectual insanity. It leaves the courtroom vulnerable to the tyranny of whichever mob holds the loudest megaphone. Which, interestingly, is what we see transpiring in our own Western nations today, more and more. Funny that.