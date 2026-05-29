The story of Henry Nowak’s brutal murder is both horrific and revealing for several reasons. But one of the most disturbing aspects — and one that has received far less attention than it should — is the mindset revealed in the killer’s initial response.

After stabbing an 18-year-old student five times, Vickrum Digwa’s instinctive defence was to accuse his dying victim of the one ‘crime’ he likely knew carries unique force when levelled against White men, and White men alone: racism.

It is this accusation that suggests an awareness that, in today’s cultural climate, charges of racism carry extraordinary power — so powerful, in fact, that they can instantly invert perceptions of victim and aggressor.

And evidently, powerful enough that a migrant could stab a White teenager multiple times and still apparently persuade police, at least initially, that the dying victim was the one who posed the real threat.

Thus, the killer’s accusation suggests his belief that the system is biased enough to assume his innocence and his victim’s guilt based on nothing more than their ethnicity. As such, the allegation of “racism” has often become the decisive factor, even before the facts are properly established.

In many Western nations now, this new form of racial politic functions like a secular doctrine of original sin, where Whiteness itself signals inherent guilt and suspicion. The assumption of White guilt is so serious that it can overshadow almost every other consideration.

And it is this poisonous mindset that appears to have influenced the killer’s immediate response. Reports suggest that police initially treated the attacker’s allegation that he had been the victim of racial abuse with greater urgency than the victim’s account that he had been the victim of a stabbing.

As such, White-on-brown racism appears to have been more believable than brown-on-White violence. Whether intentional or subconscious, the presumption appears to have fallen against the White victim first.

And it is that perception that makes this case even more disturbing in the minds of many observers. It creates the sense that the system no longer operates according to equal standards of justice, but according to ideological categories of “White oppressor” and “non-White oppressed.”

But the issue is not only the response by authorities, but also the apparent assumption on the part of the attacker that he could simply cry “racism” as a meaningful defence. It would seem he believed the system was already against his victim, and that was something he could use.

So, what makes this case so chilling is not only the brutality of the crime, but the possibility that the killer understood the moral psychology of the system around him well enough to believe that a simple accusation of racism might shift sympathy in his favour.

And to be completely honest, he wasn’t wrong. The charge did work in his favour—at least, long enough for his victim to bleed to death.