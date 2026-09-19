The media keeps asking the same question: Why would a non-White immigrant vote for a political party that wants to cut immigration? As though the answer is somehow impossible to understand.

It isn’t.

Plenty of migrants didn’t come to the West simply to live among different people on different soil. They came because they saw something here that was worth leaving home for. They saw what generations of Westerners had built—its culture, freedoms, institutions, traditions and way of life—and wanted to become part of it.

There was something here they valued more than what they had left behind. That should be obvious. Otherwise, they would have stayed where they were.

For some immigrants, then, immigration isn’t merely about changing countries. It is about changing the way they live. They don’t want to see the culture, freedoms and traditions that attracted them to the West diluted any more than Westerners do.

And why would they?

Why endure the enormous upheaval of leaving your home, your people, your language, your culture and your traditions—only to watch your new country gradually become more like the one you left behind?

The idea that an immigrant must automatically support mass immigration assumes that immigrants have no attachment to the society they deliberately chose to join.

But some came precisely because they didn’t want the West to become like the places they left.

So the question isn’t, “Why would an immigrant vote for a party that wants less immigration?”

The question is, Why would anyone assume that every immigrant who chose the West must want to see the West changed into something else?

The answer to the first question is so obvious; you’d have to be part of the media class to miss it.