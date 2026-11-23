Have you noticed that some Christians will lobby against abortion, campaign for religious freedom, demand justice for the oppressed, and insist that governments protect the rights of their citizens. Folks on both the right and the left do this all the time.

But the moment you suggest that governments have an obligation to obey God, suddenly you’ve gone too far.

“You can’t impose morality on people!”

“You can’t enforce religion!”

“You can’t expect the government to be Christian!”

Okay, why not?

We’re already asking the government to legislate morality. Every law establishes some standard of right and wrong. So, the question isn’t whether morality should influence legislation. The question is, whose morality should.

And what’s somewhat amusing is that some of the same Christians who now insist that we cannot expect governments to enforce Christian morality were perfectly happy to defend COVID vaccine mandates on explicitly Christian grounds.

Remember when we were told to roll up our sleeves and get the jab because Jesus commanded us to love our neighbours? We were told that complying with government mandates was an expression of Christian love.

But now we’re told that expecting governments to legislate according to Christ’s commandments is somehow a dangerous imposition of religion.

So, which is it?

If loving our neighbour was sufficient justification for defending government coercion then, why is loving our neighbour suddenly an insufficient justification for advocating Christian laws now? What’s changed?

Of course, when we talk about Christian government, we’re not talking about a government that forces people to become Christians, or compels religious belief, or assumes the responsibilities of the church.

We’re talking about a government that recognises its authority comes from God, that it is accountable to Him for how it governs, and that it has an obligation to do so according to His standards of justice and righteousness.

In other words, Christian government is government in submission to Christ.

Just as individuals, families, and churches are obligated to obey God within their respective spheres of authority, so too is the civil government. The state isn’t exempt from Christ’s lordship simply because it exercises political power.

And if God has defined for us what is good, evil, just, and unjust, why would Christians want their government to operate according to any other standard? What other standard is there? The arbitrary whim of those in power? The capricuous rule of the majority?

The whole argument for Christian government is that God’s law is good. It’s loving. It’s just. And because God commands us to love our neighbours as ourselves, we should want our neighbours governed by laws that are good, loving, and just.

As Paul explains, “love is the fulfilling of the law” (Rom. 13:10).

When the Apostle says that the governing authority bears the sword (Rom. 13:4), it grants the state an extraordinary responsibility. The government possesses the God-given authority to punish wrongdoing, even to the point of taking human life.

Surely, then, we should insist that such power be exercised according to God’s standards of justice rather than the changing preferences of politicians, bureaucrats, or 51 per cent of the electorate.

After all, a majority vote cannot make murder righteous. Nor can an act of parliament make injustice just. And that’s ultimately the issue. Governments will legislate morality whether Christians like it or not. They will enforce some standard of right and wrong, and they will use the power of the state to do it.

So why should Christians be content to see that power exercised according to the moral preferences of fallen men, but recoil at the suggestion that it ought to be exercised according to the perfect justice of God?

We’re not asking the government to become the church. We’re simply asking it to recognise that it isn’t God.

The state doesn’t get to decide what is ultimately right and wrong, good and evil. Neither do politicians, bureaucrats, judges, or the public. That authority belongs to God, and no amount of legislation can overturn His decrees.

If we genuinely believe that God’s law is good, that His commandments are just, and that loving our neighbour means seeking what is best for him, then why on earth would we want our neighbours governed by anything less?

The question Christians ought to be asking isn’t why we should want Christian government. It’s why we would ever want anything else.