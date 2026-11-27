Foreign Minister Penny Wong this week boasted of Australia’s demographic transformation during a speech on Australian foreign policy, noting that more than half of Australians were either born overseas or had a parent who was.

Wong described Australia’s demographic diversity as a source of natural capability and influence before framing efforts to divide Australians as a threat to the country’s national interests.

“I have said before that those who seek to divide Australians, whether for political advantage or online attention, undermine our country,” Wong said. “Our diversity makes us stronger in a diverse world.”

Then there’s Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi, who cited Australia’s changing demographic and religious composition as grounds for removing the Lord’s Prayer from Parliament.

Noting that a quarter of Australians have a non-European background and that the proportion identifying as Christian had fallen to 44%, Faruqi argued that Parliament’s traditions must change to reflect the country’s changing population.

“Let’s stop pretending that we are a white Christian monocultural society,” she said. “We are not. We never were.”

And let’s not forget the remarks of independent Senator Lidia Thorpe, which have recently resurfaced online. Speaking during a podcast appearance, Thorpe claimed that White Australians were becoming increasingly fearful and desperate in their messaging because they are becoming the minority in their own country.

“White people are becoming the minority in this country, and I think they’re really scared of that,” Thorpe said.

“You know, black and brown people are rising up, and they’re getting more and more desperate in this messaging, and I think that’s because they’re scared and they want to put fear into others.”

Of course, whenever a White Australian, like One Nation candidate Stuart Bonds, makes a similar claim, they’re tarred and feathered as a racist.

Earlier this month, during a rally hosted by the Australian Lobby Group, Bonds said, “Make no mistake, we are being demographically replaced inside our own nation… If we don’t support Australian mothers having Australian children, we’re going to pay for other cultures’ children to be brought up in our lands.

“The socialist plan is to destroy and bring down and tear down the fabric of your civilisation and in some weird world they’re going to rise to the top of the heap and they’re going to take over and be the rulers of the ruins.

“We’re expected to believe that an immigrant arriving yesterday is as Australian as you and me. I don’t accept that.”

Responding to Bonds’ remarks, NSW Premier Chris Minns said claims that Australians are being “demographically replaced” by immigrants are “frankly outrageous and racist”.

“[It] is just a conspiracy theory that has been imported from the US here to Australia,” he said.

Don’t believe your lying ears, folks. It’s not happening, and it’s a great thing that it is.

The question worth asking, however, is why so many Western governments, all at the same time, have pursued immigration policies that have fundamentally altered the demographic composition of their respective countries. To what extent were the people of those countries consulted about the transformation? Do they get a say? Because it seems like whoever they vote for, they just get more of the same thing.

And then they wonder why younger generations are losing faith in “democracy.”

What good is the democratic process if the people themselves have no meaningful say over immigration policy, the rate of population growth, or the preservation of their cultural inheritance?

After all, in a democracy, to import people is to import votes. That’s what democracy means. It is the rule of the people.

Democracy is supposed to be a means of self-government. Australians ought to be able to express their desires to preserve the country, culture, and institutions they inherited without having their concerns instantly dismissed as hostility, conspiracy theories, and divisive rhetoric.

If our political leaders genuinely believe the demographic transformation of Australia is in the national interest, then let them make that case openly. Let them explain what they envisage Australia looking like in 50 years, and let Australians decide whether that’s the future they want.

We were given a national vote on homosexual marriage. We were given a national vote on the Voice to Parliament. Why not let Australians decide whether they want to be reduced to “the minority” in Australia?

Well, perhaps because they already know the answer.

They know the vast majority of Australians believe migration is “too high.” They know the majority of Australians, including first-generation migrants, want immigration cut. They know almost 80% of Australians want immigration slashed to an annual migration intake of 100,000 or fewer. They know almost 75% of Australians support reducing the nation’s refugee intake by 90% to just 2,000 refugees a year. They know that 71% of Australians believe Australia should pause its intake of new immigrants. They know that 77% of Australians believe mass migration is making Australia more divided.

They talk about those who are “dividing Australia” and “undermining” our national interests, but perhaps the greatest divide in Australia today is between the people and those elected to represent them.