What has Christianity ever done for the world? When discussing the foundations of Western civilization, far too many people overlook Christianity’s fundamental role.

From the values that shape our personal moral frameworks to the institutions that support education, healthcare, and human rights, many of the things we take for granted today owe their existence to Christianity.

Here are several examples in a list, that is by no means exhaustive, of how Christianity has not only shaped but elevated the Western world above all others:

Equality: Christianity underpins the belief in the equal value of every human life. This principle is reflected in the US Declaration of Independence, which states that all people are created equal and endowed with inalienable rights by their Creator.

Rule of Law: Christianity influenced Western legal systems by promoting the idea that both rulers and subjects are accountable to King Jesus and the higher law of heaven, fostering principles of justice, personal responsibility, and the tyrant-restraining reality of God over government.

Slavery: Christianity inspired the abolition movement, which was a revolutionary shock that disrupted the historical norm of slavery. Christendom uniquely rejected slavery, more than once, unlike other societies.

Marriage and Sex: Christianity introduced the concept of lifelong monogamous marriage, elevating it as a sacred union and transforming attitudes towards sex and marriage from more casual ancient norms.

Science: Christianity’s belief in a rational, orderly universe supported scientific inquiry. The rise of science in the West was due to the belief in a rational creator God, making scientific exploration plausible.

Education: Christianity’s emphasis on reading the Bible spurred literacy and education. Monastic schools and universities founded by the church were crucial to Western intellectual development.

Healthcare: Christians historically cared for the sick and dying, even during the worst plagues that resulted in the pagans abandoning their own families and friends. Their actions demonstrated their commitment to humanity and a strong belief in the resurrection, even at their own personal cost.

Social Cohesion and Peace: Christianity promotes grace, forgiveness, and reconciliation, fostering social cohesion, harmony, and peaceful attitudes among its followers.

Human Rights: Christianity has been a driving force behind the development of human rights. The belief in the inherent dignity of every person, rooted in Christian teaching, has influenced modern human rights concepts and was the basis of advocacy.

Art and Culture: Christian themes have profoundly influenced Western art, music, and literature. The church has historically been a major patron of the arts, leading to a rich legacy of religious art, architecture, and music that continues to shape cultural expression.

Music: Christianity profoundly influenced music in the West, particularly through the creation of sacred songs, such as chants, hymns and liturgical compositions central to worship. This later fostered the development of classical music, with Christian composers such as Bach producing masterpieces inspired by Christian themes.

Charity and Justice: Christianity’s emphasis on caring for the poor and marginalized inspired numerous charitable organizations and justice movements aimed at alleviating poverty, promoting social welfare, and advocating for the disadvantaged, along with the creation of orphanages worldwide.

Political Philosophy: Christianity has contributed to the development of political philosophy, including ideas about governance, justice, and the role of the state. Concepts like the separation of powers and the moral responsibility of leaders find their roots in the Bible.

Adoption: Christianity has historically promoted the practice of adoption, reflecting the Biblical concept of being adopted into God’s family. This belief has inspired many Christians to adopt children, providing homes and support for the orphaned and vulnerable.

Work Ethic: Christianity emphasized hard work and discipline as expressions of faith, also known as the Protestant work ethic. This belief helped shape modern capitalism by promoting the idea that diligent labour and economic success are signs of God’s favour, obedience to biblical principles, and moral responsibility.

Family Values: Christianity has reinforced the importance of family as a central social unit. Its teachings on family, parenting, and the sanctity of marriage have had a significant impact on Western family structures and values which have proved to be a bedrock of social order.

Protection of Women: Christianity has played an important role in the elevation of womanhood. Early Christian communities often raised the status of women by recognising their God-given worth and value, compared to contemporary pagan cultures.

Liberty of Conscience: Christianity’s concept of liberty of conscience has shaped religious and civil freedoms in the Western world. The notion that individuals should be free to follow their moral and religious convictions, without state interference or compulsion, has become a fundamental principle in modern societies.

In his essay, The Idea of a Christian Society, published in 1940, T.S. Eliot, a distinguished poet, essayist, and playwright offered a much-needed reminder that the preservation of Western culture, and all the good that comes with it, depends on our commitment to the Christian faith.

Eliot writes: “It is in Christianity that our arts have developed; it is in Christianity that the laws of Europe—until recently—have been rooted. It is against a background of Christianity that all of our thought has significance.

“An individual European may not believe that the Christian faith is true, and yet what he says, and makes, and does will all spring out of his heritage of Christian culture and depend upon that culture for its meaning…

“I do not believe that culture of Europe could survive the complete disappearance of the Christian faith. And I am convinced of that, not merely because I am a Christian myself, but as a student of social biology.

“If Christianity goes, the whole culture goes.”

Indeed, as abolitionist, James Lowell, said, “Show me a place on the face of the earth ten miles square where a man may provide for his children in decency and comfort, where infancy is protected, where age is venerated, where womanhood is honoured, and where human life is held in due regard, and I will show you a place where the Gospel of Christ has gone and laid the foundation.”