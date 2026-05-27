What Did Jesus Look Like? Why It Doesn’t Matter—And Why It Does
“What matters most is that our understanding of Jesus is shaped by His own self-revelation in Scripture rather than by imagination, ideology, or cultural fashion.”
I recently came across an article quoting popular apologist Wes Huff, who warned in a podcast appearance about the dangers of watching Bible television series such as The Chosen. Huff explained that a friend of his, while reading the Gospels, could no longer help but picture Jonathan Roumie every time Jesus was mentioned.