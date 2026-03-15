We live in an age unlike any other in human history. Never before has a single person had access to so much information about the world. At any moment, from anywhere, we can learn about events taking place on the other side of the planet. We can watch disasters unfold in real time, read detailed reports of violence and tragedy, and see graphic footage of human suffering—and all within seconds.

While the internet has given us unprecedented access to knowledge, it has also inundated us with the darkest and most troubling stories of the world. That is the way the internet works. It is the negative headlines that attract the clicks. The result is that many people carry emotional and mental burdens that human beings were never designed to bear.