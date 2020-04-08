The executive director of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said authorities will need to enter homes and remove family members in order to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Dr Michael Ryan said during a press conference this week that authorities will need to “go and look” in people’s families for individuals who may be sick and remove them, presumably by force.

“Most of the transmission that’s actually happening in many countries now is happening in the household, at family level,” Dr Ryan said. “In some sense, transmission has been taken off the streets and pushed back into family units.

“Now we need to go and look in families to find those people who may be sick, and remove them and isolate them in a safe and dignified manner.”

And if they refuse? What then? What if only the children show symptoms? Are they going to separate kids from their parents? And how do you forcefully remove people from their homes in a safe and dignified manner?