UK Police have threatened a radio show host after he reported a mosque for violating COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings.

North Yorkshire Police turned up at the apartment of Tom Linden, host of UK Preppers Radio Network, after he issued a complaint to West Yorkshire Police about Muslims flouting the restriction rules by gathering in mosques for Friday prayers.

In the complaint, Mr Linden informed police that as an independent journalist, he intended to monitor and report on the mass gatherings.

“All other religious denominations’ places of worship are of course closed and quite rightly so in my opinion,” Mr Linden said in a statement on his website.

“I read two articles in two different newspapers, on covering Bradford, The Telegraph and Argus, and the other covering Leeds, The Leeds Press. They both talked of mosques flouting the CV-19 social distancing rules.

“This incensed me and made me feel very angry indeed,” Mr Linden added. “I, therefore, reported these mosques to West Yorkshire Police via their online COVID-19 report form.”

Mr Linden said his mistake was letting the police know of his intentions to “drive around” and report on open mosques and large outdoor meetings.

Despite journalists being deemed “key workers” under COVID-19 rules, the North Yorkshire police warned Mr Linden that monitoring mosques would be considered “unnecessary” travel.

“I am an independent radio journalist and as such a ‘key worker’,” Mr Linden said. “I, therefore, have the RIGHT to travel without restriction.

“Welcome to the Police State,” he added.

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