A mother in Meridian, Idaho, has been arrested by police for playing in a park with her children.

Video uploaded to social media shows Sarah Brady, on Tuesday, being led away in handcuffs from Kleiner Park and placed into a nearby police car as other mothers began to protest her arrest.

“This mother is being arrested for being at the park with her kids,” a woman filming the incident is heard saying.

“You can’t arrest someone for being at a park,” she added.

Another woman is heard calling out to the arresting officers, “As a person, not as a police officer, does this make sense to you?”

Meridian Police Department released a statement following the arrest, claiming that although metal signage and caution tape announcing the closure of the park had been removed, the park was to remain closed.

The department claims Ms Brady was told multiple times to leave but refused. Police arrested Ms Brady for trespassing, presumably in front of her frightened children.

“These are very trying times, and the Meridian Police Department supports the public’s right to assume for peaceful protest, however the right does not include damaging public property or ignoring closure of City property and facilities,” the statement said.