Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Houston’s Democratic mayor has asked crooks and criminals not to commit any crimes until the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Mayor Sylvester Turner made the request on Monday during a media briefing on the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Until the coronavirus is resolved, criminals take a break,” Turner said. “Stay home. Ok? Stay home. And don’t commit any crimes, and that way they’ll stay safe and out of jail, and police officers will stay safe and can go home to their families. Ok?

“So, everybody chill,” he added. “Crooks, criminals, you chill. Wait until the coronavirus is over.”

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