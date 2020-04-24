Health officials in Illinois have admitted that “COVID deaths” are being recorded even if the deceased clearly died of other causes.

During a health briefing on Sunday, Dr Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said if the deceased had COVID-19 at the time of passing, it would be counted as a “COVID death,” regardless of the actual cause of death.

“If you were in hospice and had already been given a few weeks to live, and then you also were found to have COVID, that would be counted as a COVID death,” Dr Ezike said.

“It means technically even if you died of a clear alternative cause, but you had COVID at the same time, it’s still listed as a COVID death. So, everyone who’s listed as a COVID death doesn’t mean that that was the cause of the death, but they had COVID at the time of death.”