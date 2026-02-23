New Zealand’s Defence Force (NZDF) has admitted targeting fictional Christian Nationalists to train for war.

NZDF utilised the fictional scenario four times in 2025.

Key to its backstory is “a predominantly Christian group, who wants to build a state broadly modelled on Christian values.”

Their additional fictional “aim is to put an end to Islamification by deporting all Muslims.”

As I wrote in an exclusive about this for The Daily Declaration, both America and Australia have also used the wargame to train their warfighters.

In the scenario, Evangelical Christians are depicted as armed terrorists.

By strong implication, their economic leanings suggest national socialism.

The “Christians-are-terrorists” script was written by AI for the US-based Decisive Action Training Environment (DATE) platform.

Of significance, NZDF adopted this particular training platform in 2021 under Jacinda Ardern’s government.

(I’m not saying there’s a connection with the Socialist who accepted a Commonwealth Damehood. I’m just footnoting the timeframe for context.)

Governments targeting Christians in fictional wargames reveal a lot more than just institutional bias.

These types of revelations are “Ruby Ridge” level warnings.

Caesar is a narcissist.

He or she wants to be worshipped, and if not, he or she at least demands the absolute Divine right to tell you who and how to worship.

China’s Chi-comms exemplify this fact daily. Western Universities, in spite of their legacy of greatness, are now not much better.

Abortion milling - “treat a baby like an STD” - career politicians are another example.

Even more could be added (see here and here).

In the NZDF scenario, it’s not the Islamist or mass immigration that’s the problem.

Worse - and I think the West’s revisionist suicidal empathy justifies the phrasing - the fictional victims are Islamists, and the fictional terrorists are “Islamophobic” Christian Nationalists.

The problem is specifically identified as the Christian taking a love your neighbour position against Islamic invasion.

This is the government gaslighting a group of people who, traditionally, theologically and socially, are extreme only in the sense of giving and forgiving.

While the NZDF have called “no harm no foul,” stating that no group was deliberately targeted, I agree with Penny Marie: “Christians are extremists” implications underpin such training.

After releasing the leaked training material last December, she added that this training “treats conservative or Christian worldviews as a security problem, which it is not.”

For instance, she protested, “Trans rights activists already label ordinary citizens who reject trans ideology as ‘extreme right-wing Christians.’

This all dangerously translates into the NZDF “grooming a mindset in which ordinary New Zealanders of certain beliefs can be mentally placed on the other side of the gun.”

From Nigerian churches to Charlie Kirk, that conclusion is sound.

More than just revealing institutional bias, the shooting of Christians as mock villains calls for a response.

We are to pray, seek discernment, then speak up, not stay silent in a world full of would-be Caesars and wolves wearing sheepskin to hide their narcissism.

Especially in protest of the brother, who, from his reserved front row pew, points to your Charlie Kirk t-shirt, telling you Christians shouldn’t be involved in politics.

Then, through his cloth mask rants irrationally about how “love is love” and “Donald Trump is a fascist.”