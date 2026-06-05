United States Vice President J.D. Vance has commented on the murder of 18-year-old Henry Nowak, who died after being handcuffed by police while bleeding from fatal stab wounds inflicted by a man who accused him of racism.

In a post on X, Vance described the circumstances surrounding Nowak’s death as symbolic of a broader civilisational decline.

“Henry Nowak died the same way a civilization dies: abandoned, handcuffed by authorities who neither trusted nor cared for him, and accused of hate crimes he did not commit,” Vance wrote.

“His murder is as tragic as it is enraging. He should still be alive today, and he would be if the last few generations of European elites had stood their ground against the politics of self-hatred and the mass invasion of migrants, many of whom despise the West and the people who love it.”

The Vice President argued that Nowak’s death was not an isolated incident, warning that similar tragedies would continue unless political leaders changed course.

“Henry was far from the first to so needlessly lose his life, and I fear he won’t be the last,” he said.

“Each time a life like his is lost, the proper response—the only response—is righteous anger.”

Vance pointed to the Trump administration’s immigration policies as evidence that governments can take action if they choose to do so.

“One of the most important things the Trump administration has proven to the world is that stopping the flow of mass migration and defending national sovereignty is a matter of political will and leadership,” he wrote.

“Anything else is an excuse.”

The Vice President framed opposition to mass migration as an expression of patriotism and civilisational loyalty.

“It is because we love the West that we want to preserve it,” Vance said.

“We love our civilization. We love our country. We love our children. And nobody—nobody—should ever die the way that Henry Nowak died.

“May God comfort those who loved him, and may God rest his soul,” he said.