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Melinda Swain's avatar
Melinda Swain
3h

Read the UN's Agenda 2030. The UN migration plans to turn every Western country into a third world country in order to control the world. A poor, demoralized population is easier to contain and control. Agenda 2030 is truly the work of the devil.

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