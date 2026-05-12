For decades, ordinary Westerners have been gaslit, demonised, and, in some cases, socially or even professionally punished for voicing concern about demographic change in their own communities. Many now say they feel like strangers in their own hometowns, yet are often smeared as racists for expressing anything short of enthusiastic approval.

The subject became virtually untouchable. And yet for many ordinary people, it seemed to describe something they felt they were already experiencing firsthand. So many people stayed silent—at least in public.

Well, this week, the United States Department of State openly accused the UN of facilitating “replacement migration” against the will of the American people and other Western nations, while undermining national sovereignty.

Under Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the Department declared on X that the United States would not participate in facilitating “replacement migration,” adding that the administration is instead committed to a policy of “remigration.”

In the statement, the Department said that the United States refused to participate in the UN’s review of the Global Compact on Migration, stating:

“The United States objects to the Global Compact on Migration and UN efforts to facilitate replacement migration to the United States and our Western allies.”

The statement repeatedly portrays mass migration as an instrument engineered and facilitated by international institutions, and in direct opposition to the democratic will of the nations upon which it was imposed:

According to the Department:

“UN agencies systematically facilitated mass migration into America and Europe, even as citizens of these nations called for restrictions on migration.”

The statement goes further still, alleging that UN-linked organisations helped build the infrastructure of mass migration itself:

“UN agencies — working with the NGOs they fund — established a migration corridor through Central America and to the U.S. border.”

It also claimed the UN was physically present along key migrant routes:

“UN officials greeted migrants along the route through the deadly Darien Gap. UN-funded NGOs handed out maps to migrants en route to the U.S.”

The Department argued that while ordinary Americans were dealing with the consequences of unprecedented migration levels, international bodies were effectively assisting and accelerating the process:

“As the American people suffered under an unprecedented wave of mass migration, the UN was on the ground pipelining migrants to our southern border.”

The statement also accused the UN of undermining national sovereignty and attacking nations that attempted to enforce immigration laws or secure their borders.

Regarding Europe, the Department stated:

“As Europe endured sustained migratory pressures, UN officials staffed all ends of the Mediterranean migration route.”

It added:

“Then UN agencies condemned frontline states who refused to open their borders.”

The United Kingdom was singled out as well:

“While the United Kingdom faced unprecedented illegal boat crossings, UN agencies condemned plans for deportations.”

The Department also slammed the UN, accusing it of violating the UK’s national sovereignty:

“UN officials pressured aviation regulators to prevent the deportation of migrants — an appalling violation of UK’s national sovereignty.”

The Department further rejected the claim that mass migration is “safe” and beneficial for Western nations, stating:

“For the citizens of Western nations, mass migration was never safe. “It introduced new security threats, imposed financial strains, and undermined the cohesion of our societies.”

The Department stated that the United States would not legitimise global compacts that enable mass migration into America or Western nations.

“Under President Trump, the State Department will facilitate remigration—not replacement migration.”

Several European nations broke with the UN Global Compact for Migration when it was adopted in 2018, citing concerns over national sovereignty, the erosion of distinctions between legal and illegal migration, and the Compact’s underlying assumption that migration should be treated as an inherent human right.

Hungary was the most vocal opponent of the Compact, withdrawing from negotiations entirely and voting against the agreement. The Czech Republic, Poland, Austria, Italy, Slovakia, Latvia, Bulgaria, and Romania also expressed opposition or declined to endorse it.

Opposition to the Compact was concentrated largely among Eastern and Central European nations, whereas most Western European governments ultimately endorsed the agreement—and are today suffering the devastating consequences.

Full statement below: