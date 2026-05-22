Comments from a British Bishop who accused clergy of being potential terrorists for protesting to Save Britain have resurfaced online.

The October 5, 2025, remarks posted to X specifically called for PREVENT—the UK’s left-leaning counter-terrorism thought police—to investigate clergy attending Tommy Robinson’s “Unite the Kingdom” protests.

Author Bishop Matthew Firth of the Free Anglican Church (FCE) described their presence as “disturbing.”

His X repost was in response to news that police were being given further powers to squash marches following repeatedly violent “river to the sea,” “pro-Palestinian” protests.

Clearly suggesting that “right-wing” clergy should be considered potential terror suspects, Firth, who is also seemingly conservative, wrote,

“A wise move. I hope this also applies to the repeated ‘Tommy Robinson’ hate rallies.”

To this, he then added, “It would also be wise for Prevent & the relevant LADO to investigate those disturbing cases where clergy attended the rallies. They are working with vulnerable people at risk of radicalisation.”

Statements like this also have firm implications for “Christ is King.”

A declaration of unity used by Christian dissidents opposed to the deification of the State, and the march of the Marxian Woke mind virus.

By inference, Firth seems to be suggesting that “Christ is King” is the same as screaming “Allah Akbar.”

By extension, the bishop’s support for a crackdown on clergy also suggests strong support for suppressing the use of the phrase “Christ is King” at conservative protests.

Resurfacing Firth’s October 2025 X post, Reverend Canon Brett Murphy, drew from the same conclusions.

Murphy, an ordained Anglican Priest in the Confessing Anglican Church (CAC), slammed his former FCE colleague’s accusations, calling them repugnant.

“The people of the UK,” Murphy declared, “are desperate for hope, for the church to stand firm on the Christian foundations of our nation and to preach the true and unadulterated gospel.”

“Men like Firth want to suck up to the godless political elites while the country burns.

“If you are a patriot, if you love the UK and support TR, then it seems Bishop Firth considers you a hateful extremist.

“I consider it my Christian duty,” the good Reverend added, “to warn other Christians and those seeking Christ for the first time about ungodly clergy and toxic sects that pose as legitimate biblical churches to lure in the unsuspecting and naive.

“Do not lose hope,” he asserted, “there are emerging churches which preach the true gospel, practice full-fat Christianity without apology and desire to see this nation won for Christ again.”

“Men like Bishop Dewar, Pastor Chris Wickland, Dominic Muir, Canon Phil Harris, Aaron Edwards and others are making a stand, cross in one hand, Union Jack in the other with the love of Christ in their hearts.”

Murphy then stated, “The repugnant views of men like Bishop Firth should be made infamous; saints, I urge you to share this far and wide!”

Bishop Matthew Firth isn’t the only priest demanding that Christians cancel their “Christ is King” presence at pro-British protests.

This fact makes a noteworthy footnote.

Weeks before Firth’s post on X, Arun Aroa, Anglican Bishop of Kirkstall, ironically used his pulpit privileges to accuse fellow Christians of preaching hate.

In a September 2025 sermon, Aroa “called on Christians to reclaim the flag and their faith from right-wing activists, saying both were being desecrated by people seeking to divide the nation.”

As reported by The Guardian, Aroa, who is the Church of England’s “co-lead on racial justice,” made the comments in a sermon protesting the use of “Christ is King”, recitations of the Lord’s Prayer, in protests that urged people to defend “God, faith, family, homeland”.

Resharing a video posted by the left-wing Trade Union Congress, which was complete with LGBTQ+ flags in the user’s profile, Bishop Aroa subtly repeated his 2025 accusations last weekend.

Aroa’s apparent endorsement of the video seems to be aimed at falsely painting “racism” and “hate speech” all over the peaceful “Unite the Kingdom” marches.

Captioned “This is real patriotism,” the video stars Luton priest, Lucas Larner.

Larner ridicules the sanctity of the Union Jack while claiming that genuine patriotism was about the land, not about excluding people.

He then accuses Tommy Robinson of being a puppet for millionaires like Donald Trump, who, Larner claimed, were sowing hatred and division.

The priest even targets Elon Musk as a funder of what Larner implies is “false patriotism.”

Of course, the “rules” preached by Larner don’t seem to apply to his own behaviour.

Despite appearing in the Trade Union video calling out hatred and division, the Luton priest reposted an image inciting both Tommy Robinson and Katie Hopkins’ assassination.

Caldron Pool has reached out to both Bishop Firth and Lucas Larner for comment.