The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, is asking nations to contribute at least 10 per cent of the annual income of the entire world to fund a “stimulus package” that would be administered at an international level.

According to Life Site News, the proposed plan would effectively place the United Nations in charge of propping up the economies of the world. If the plan is accepted, the organisation will be handed up to 10 per cent of global income, the equivalent of approximately 8.7 trillion USD.

Among the objectives of the plan, Guterres includes ‘attention to continued delivery of sexual reproductive health services,” a euphemism often used to refer to abortion.

You can read Life Site News’ full report here.

The call comes after former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown urged world leaders to create a global government to combat the coronavirus and its impacts worldwide.

Brown said the medical and economic crises caused by COVID-19 are not something that can be dealt with in one country, but rather a global organisation with executive powers.

“This is first and foremost a medical emergency, and there has to be a joint action to deal with that. But the more you intervene to deal with the medical emergency, the more you put economies at risk.”

Brown went on to say, “We need some sort of working executive. If I were doing it again, I would make the G20 a broader organisation because in the current circumstances, you need to listen to the countries that are most affected, the countries that are making a difference and countries where there is the potential for a massive number of people to be affected — such as those in Africa.”

The former prime minister’s proposed global task force would supposedly make sure the efforts of central banks were coordinated; take steps to prevent the record flight of capital from emerging market economies; and agree on a joint approach to the use of government spending to boost growth.