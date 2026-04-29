Theo Von, Something New | This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von #654

Viral comedian and podcaster Theo Von broke down during an emotional segment on his show last week, becoming visibly distressed as he spoke about Jesus and his own sense of brokenness.

In the segment, Von reflected candidly on his life and expressed a real desire for change, describing himself as “broken” and asking God for something new. According to viewers, it’s one of the most vulnerable public statements of faith-adjacent searching the comedian has made to date.

Commenting on the segment, popular YouTuber Jon McCray noted that Von appears to be closer than ever to embracing Christianity. In his analysis, McCray highlighted the significance of Von’s language and questions, suggesting they mirror important biblical patterns—even if Von himself doesn’t fully recognise it yet.

At the same time, McCray points to an underlying hesitation on Von’s part that may explain why a decisive step of faith still seems out of reach for him.

It’s a remarkable moment, and well worth watching below. When you’re done, say a prayer for Theo. He may not be far from the kingdom.

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