Evelyn Rae: The Rise and Fall of the “Tradwife” Influencer
Evelyn Rae examines the strange fragility at the heart of the "trad life" revival.
It now seems like hardly a few months pass without another self-styled traditionalist influencer being exposed as a fraud. We’ve all seen it happen. A carefully curated online persona proclaiming modesty, order, submission, virtue, and family values, followed by the sudden unveiling of a gross, double life. The warning from the Book of Numbers proves inescapably true: “be sure your sin will find you out” (Num. 32:23).
But why does this keep happening? And why does it seem particularly common in the world of “trad” or conservative influencers?