Caldron Pool

Caldron Pool

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roger's avatar
Roger
1h

To think that in the 1700’s and 1800’s England was the number 1 world superpower. Now they are totally screwed. Very sad to see how terrible leadership can destroy a once great country

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Caldron Pool · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture