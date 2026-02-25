For years now, the British public, and the world, were assured that the “grooming gang” scandal was a racist fiction—until it wasn’t. Then we were assured it was just a failure of oversight and a tragic but isolated chapter now firmly closed.

It was not.

And it is not.

And if the testimony released this week by Rupert Lowe of Restore Britain is even remotely accurate, then what’s happened in the United Kingdom is so much worse than anyone could possibly imagine.

The Testimony They Didn’t Want You to Hear

Lowe’s independent inquiry into the UK’s rape gangs released an anonymous survivor’s statement detailing horrific abuse that began when she was just twelve years old. Twelve!

The panel wrote:

“Our inquiry panel has heard extensive and deeply distressing testimony from a survivor detailing prolonged and extreme abuse, exploitation, and trafficking beginning in childhood and continuing over a number of years across multiple locations in the United Kingdom.”

Not days. Not weeks. Not months.

Years.

What’s more:

“The survivor has provided detailed, consistent, and specific evidence over an extended period of engagement with our inquiry… Elements of her account have been independently corroborated through presented material documentation and vast evidence.”

This matters. For decades, the strategy has been to minimise, dismiss, delay, and, when all else fails, deny. But this simply cannot continue any longer.

“Cop Nights”

The survivor alleges something even more disturbing, if that’s possible.

She claims police officers participated.

“The survivor has stated that multiple police officers were active perpetrators – money was exchanged openly… Police vehicles were used to traffic her and some of the abuse events were called ‘cop nights.’”

And it didn’t end there.

Torture, Filming, Blackmail

The abuse described was not merely sexual exploitation. It was filmed torture.

“The extreme pain she suffered included filmed torture in places called ‘red rooms’. The torture included waterboarding and strangulation by rope.”

Waterboarding and strangulation!

This is language associated with war crimes tribunals, not British market towns.

And then:

“Distressingly, she was raped by a dog, filmed, and forced to rewatch the footage as the men placed bets.”

There are just no words strong enough… No words.

Murder Allegations

The testimony goes further still.

“During this specific period of abuse, she witnessed the murder of at least three girls, one of whom was allegedly killed as a punishment for speaking to the police force.”

If this is true, then we’re talking about organised, deeply depraved, criminal networks operating with impunity in British towns, while authorities seemingly looked the other way.

The Pattern We Already Know

None of this emerges in a vacuum.

Back in 2014, the report into abuse in Rotherham identified around 1,400 child victims between 1997 and 2013. The perpetrators were overwhelmingly men of Pakistani heritage. Authorities failed repeatedly to act.

The play is painfully and dangerously familiar:

Officials feared being called racist.

Police downgraded complaints.

Politicians deferred action.

White British girls were sacrificed on the altar of multiculturalism.

For years now, the British public, and the world, were assured that the “grooming gang” scandal was a racist fiction—until it wasn’t.

This latest inquiry claims to have identified 85 local authorities with evidence of organised child sexual exploitation.

Eighty-five. That is thoroughly systemic.

The Bureaucratic Insult

Even after referrals were made, the machinery of the state failed.

“She received positive grounds in 2018 but was not made aware of this status until 2021. She finally received conclusive grounds in 2023.”

That’s five years between recognition and resolution.

The state moved faster during lockdown to arrest hikers than it did to protect a trafficked child.

The Public Already Knows

The statement’s release has reportedly drawn tens of millions of views and tens of thousands of public endorsements.

Why?

Because the British public senses that for decades, the comfort of bureaucrats and the reputations of institutions were prioritised over the safety of young girls.

And when anyone dared to mention patterns of ethnicity among perpetrators, the debate was shut down immediately.

Not because it was false.

But because it was inconvenient. Because there was a narrative to maintain. There were politics to play.

What Now?

The inquiry is seeking an urgent meeting with the Home Secretary. It calls for:

Immediate survivor protection

Preservation of evidence

Comprehensive statutory investigation

These aren’t unreasonable demands. They are the bare minimum requirements of a functioning state with the slightest interest in maintaining any sense of moral credibility.

If even a fraction of these allegations proves true, resignations will not suffice.

There must be prosecutions.

There must be deportations.

There must be public accountability for officials who suppressed complaints.

And above all, there must be an end to the lie that acknowledging patterns of abuse is somehow more dangerous than the abuse itself.

The Real Question

The panel concluded:

“We believe, along with the survivor herself, that the British people deserve to finally know what has been inflicted on innocent young girls in British towns and cities for many decades.”

They do.

And the burning question that needs to be answered is this:

If this has been happening for decades —

if referrals were made —

if documentation existed —

if prior crimes exposed a pattern —

Then who decided silence was preferable to justice?

Britain isn’t merely confronting criminal gangs.

It is confronting the possibility that its own institutions are thoroughly compromised, or at the very least, chose reputation over righteousness.

Lowe said the inquiry has only just started to scratch the surface. “There is so very much evil among us,” he said. “Do not kid yourselves. This is happening, now. Today. All over Britain.

“It is an organised criminal network of rape and slavery,” he added. “It is so much worse than people realise.”

The statement in full reads: