Why is it that the English are so often held to a standard that is never applied to any other peoples throughout history?

No ethnic group simply sprang from the ground as a fully formed, genetically homogeneous people. Every people is, in some sense, the product of earlier peoples merging, migrating, intermarrying and forming new communities over generations.

The fact that the English have Anglo-Saxon, Celtic, Norse, Norman and other ancestral influences, with some of those groups more dominant than the others, does not somehow make the English less of a people. It is precisely how distinct peoples come into being.