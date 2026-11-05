Remember when rumours first began circulating about the possibility of another war in the Middle East?

Israel was lobbying and pressuring Donald Trump to intervene against Iran, warning that its neighbour posed an imminent threat not only to Israel, but to Western civilisation itself.

We were told that if Trump failed to act immediately, the consequences would be catastrophic. The world as we knew it would change, and Western civilisation would find itself living under the constant threat of nuclear attack.

But not everyone was buying it.

Trump had been elected, in large part, on the promise of no new wars. Americans were tired of fighting endless conflicts in the Middle East, and now he faced the almost impossible task of convincing the very people who had elected him on that promise that another war was, in fact, both good and necessary.