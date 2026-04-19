The instinct of self-preservation is natural. It’s shared by man and beast alike. We feel it not only when our own bodies are at risk, but when anything we love is threatened—our families, our communities, our nation, and even our deepest convictions. We are, by nature, protective of what we hold dear, and rightly so. We want to preserve and advance those things that promote life and give it meaning. And so we remain on guard against anything that threatens those things.

Yet too often that guard is fixed in only one direction. We’re awake and alert to threats from without, such as the foreign enemy, the outsider, the obvious international adversaries. We prepare ourselves for what might come against us from the outside. But in doing so, we can overlook another danger altogether. One that is more subtle, nearer, and therefore, potentially more damaging.

The New Testament points to this sort of threat repeatedly. As the early church was being established, the Apostles repeatedly warned not only of persecution from outside, but from corruption from within. In fact, their emphasis falls more heavily on the latter. They speak of false Christs (Matt. 24:24), false apostles (2 Cor. 11:13), false prophets (1 Jn. 4:1), false gospels (Gal. 1:7-8), and false brothers (Gal. 2:4). Counterfeits that resemble the real thing closely enough to deceive even the best of us. These sorts were considered especially dangerous, not because they opposed the church openly, but because they operated under the guise of belonging to it.

This is often how deception works. It doesn’t present itself in a form we would immediately recognise and instinctively reject. It comes clothed in familiarity. As the Apostle Paul warns, it can even appear “as an angel of light.” It mimics what is good, borrows its language, adopts its form, and appears to advance its cause. But in doing so, it slips past all of our defences.

Such a threat emerges from within the community itself, or at least, it appears to. In truth, it doesn’t belong, but it presents itself as though it does through its outward performance. In the early church, false teachers would attach the names of apostles or those close to Christ to their heretical writings in order to gain credibility. They were, in effect, borrowing authority to lend weight to their erroneous and distorted teachings. The coating looked genuine, but the substance beneath was not. And that’s what made this kind of threat all the more dangerous.

This is the nature of the counterfeit. It’s not always easily recognised. It deceives not only the naive, but at times, even the discerning. Consider the fall of Judas Iscariot. When Jesus said that one of the twelve would betray him, the disciples didn’t immediately turn their gaze on Judas. Instead, they questioned themselves, saying, “Is it I, Lord?” The counterfeit disciple had blended in so well that he was indistinguishable from the genuine and true. His outward, public performance gave no obvious signal of what was really lying beneath. Even within the Apostle Paul’s wider circle, there were those who proved false in the end, such as men like Demas, who Paul said deserted him, being “in love with this present world” (2 Tim. 4:10).

But the harm of the counterfeit isn’t limited to deception alone. It also has the power to discredit. When illegitimate expressions operate under the name of a church, a movement, a political party, or an institution, they risk bringing the whole into disrepute. This is why organisations are often quick to distance themselves from bad actors caught up in scandals. A public repudiation serves to make clear that such actions are not representative and do not reflect the values or commitments of the body as a whole. Sometimes it works. Sometimes it doesn’t.

Ultimately, it is not enough to be vigilant against threats from without; we must also be discerning about what arises within. The instinct to defend what we love is good, but if it is directed only outward, it leaves us exposed at the very point we are least prepared to guard.

Whatever the object—our loved ones, a movement, a community, a church, or even a political party—we must reckon with the danger of the counterfeit. Such threats do not always announce themselves; they emerge quietly, from within, clothed in the appearance of belonging. Like wolves in sheep’s clothing, they are able to do their damage precisely because our attention is only ever fixed elsewhere.