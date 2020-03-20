So I penned some quick thoughts today for an old friend concerned about the state of things in Australia. I’ll post it here as I have on social media because it might help put some things into perspective for you, the same way it has for us.

Remember, Italy has the highest older population in Europe. It also didn’t close down its borders until late in the game. Whereas Australia followed the U.S and banned travel pretty much right out of the bat – smart decision.

Australia is also an island continent, meaning the cases we have here shouldn’t increase much more than they have, despite predictions; it can be contained better, and those who are infected can receive better treatment.

I think the bigger concern for us is trade, the economic impact, purely because we are an island continent and import a lot of goods. This could be a good thing, though, for local producers, as demand for their product increases, simply because it cannot be sourced anywhere else.

I’m not saying the COVID-19 issue is going away anytime soon, or that it’s not serious; it is. I’m saying our ability, say as compared to Italy and Spain, to contain, treat, and slow infection rates, is far greater. Due largely to decisive, unpopular action early on from Morrison, and his continued vigilance, through working with Labor, and state governments in a “war cabinet” in order to better serve the needs of Australians.

He’s clearly putting party divisions and politics behind him in this regard, which is good leadership.

So, (a) we are already, as a nation, socially distanced because of our geography (b) we have a war chest, so we’re better positioned economically, thanks to good management of the economy (c) we have a leader who has taken the reins and pushed beyond petty political manoeuvring (such as the Greens are doing) in order to see us through.

Strategically speaking, we’re doing well so far. Let’s hope and pray it stays that way.

I’m not sold on the “things will never be the same again”. Neither should you be. This was said after 9/11, and sure things did change regarding security, etc. But we’re smarter and understand a lot more about our world because of the event – call it beauty for ashes (Isaiah 61:3).

I believe the same Biblical example applies here.

We can either learn from this and improve ourselves, both as a society and as individuals, or fail to recognise what generations before us have. That even ‘in suffering we should aim to affirm life’ (Dietrich Bonhoeffer).

We should recall that deliverance is the point of Easter. God cares for humanity and has made Himself known through his covenant with Israel and in Jesus Christ. God redeems the irredeemable. We are not abandoned, though we may find Him silent from time to time. He isn’t beyond liberating in the present, having already proven Himself to be our past and future liberator.