There’s something rather ironic about the modern church’s obsession with being “contemporary.” Much of what passes for contemporary Christianity today is the product of a cultural revolution that took place more than half a century ago.

The Baby Boomer generation came of age during the great rebellion against Western tradition in the 1960s and 1970s. This was the era of the sexual revolution, recreational drug use, the liberalisation of abortion laws, the normalisation of divorce, the promotion of multiculturalism, and the growing rejection of inherited moral restraints.

Of course, not every Boomer is responsible. Some resisted this rebellion. Nevertheless, the cultural assumption that emerged from this period became enormously influential, not just outside of the church, but inside as well.

Traditional hymns, sung by generations of saints over the centuries, were replaced with contemporary music. Formal liturgy gave way to casual services. Pulpits were removed, sermons became conversational talks, and beautiful historic church buildings were abandoned in favour of supposedly “less threatening” adjoining halls.

The underlying assumption was that Christianity was outdated, at least in practice. As such, the Church needed to adapt to modern cultural expectations if it were to remain relevant.

Consequently, throughout the 1980s and 1990s, many churches began organising their worship services around generational preferences, attempting to accommodate as many tastes as possible. Congregations were effectively segregated by age, with traditional services for the elderly, contemporary services for young families, and separate services for youth and young adults.

The irony is that this approach didn’t disappear when the Boomers grew old. It found its way into Bible colleges, where aspiring ministers were taught that cultural and generational relevance was essential to effective ministry. These assumptions were subsequently inherited by Generation X and Millennials, many of whom continue to reproduce the same ideas about what makes a church service appealing.

But there’s an obvious problem that’s becoming more evident every day.

The culture has moved on.

What appears “contemporary” and appealing to a generation raised on rock music, rebellion, and the rejection of formality and tradition doesn’t necessarily appeal to those born into a world where truth, order, and stability have become increasingly uncommon.

Today, there’s nothing particularly “contemporary” or “rock-and-roll” about anyone over the age of 50, wearing casual dress and delivering a conversational, inch-deep “talk” about “doing life with Jesus.”

What was once marketed as a radical departure from “old-fashioned” Christianity has itself become old-fashioned.

Meanwhile, many younger Christians appear increasingly drawn to precisely what previous generations worked so hard to remove. And honestly, we shouldn’t be surprised by that.

Generation Z has grown up in a culture increasingly hostile to objective realities. They’ve inherited a world in which moral categories are constantly shifting, one’s own identity is treated as fluid, and truth is presented as purely subjective.

For young people, disillusioned with the philosophy of the age, the last thing they need is a church that appears “up to date with the times” and “in tune with the spirit of the age.”

The culture repulses them. As such, they’re not looking for another institution that reflects that culture back at them. They already have plenty of those. They’re looking for something that transcends it. Something older than themselves. Something their parents didn’t invent. Something their grandparents had no right to deconstruct.

This explains some of the growing interest among young Christians in Roman Catholicism and Eastern Orthodoxy.

Whatever one’s theological objections may be, their historic buildings, liturgies, vestments, and ceremonies convey a sense of continuity with our Christian past.

Compare that with a Protestant church that has reshaped its worship to accommodate “contemporary trends,” and ask yourself: which one appears to represent a faith that transcends the passing fashions of the world?

The great mistake of the Boomer-era approach was not simply introducing guitars and drum kits, removing pulpits, or abandoning formal dress. It was accepting the assumption that inherited Christian traditions were embarrassing, archaic obstacles to cultural relevance.

Jesus didn’t commission HIs disciples to make Christianity culturally palatable. He commanded them to disciple the nations, teaching them to observe everything he had commanded (Matt. 28:18-20).

That includes proclaiming right and wrong according to the unchanging Word of God, not the casual style and subjective preferences of the present generation.

Perhaps the greatest irony in all of it is that the churches most determined to escape the past have ended up trapped in it.

They rejected the traditions of their grandparents because they considered them outdated, only to leave their grandchildren with a version of Christianity that looks unmistakably like the Boomer-era Christianity of the 1980s and ‘90s.

The church that constantly tries to be contemporary will inevitably become outdated. The church that remains faithful to the timeless truth of Scripture never needs to be.