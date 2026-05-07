Suppose they suddenly dropped compelling evidence suggesting the existence of alien life. Would it rattle your faith? How should Christians respond? Panic and blind acceptance are both wrong answers. So, before rushing to either conclusion, we should recognise there are only a few basic possibilities before us.

First, the evidence itself is fabricated, and therefore, the interpretation of the evidence is false also. Second, the evidence is genuine, but the explanation is false. Third, both the evidence and the interpretation of the evidence are accurate. These are the broad lenses through which any alleged “alien disclosure” ought to be examined.

Christians shouldn’t approach these sorts of claims with naive gullibility or irrational fear. Remember how that worked out for everyone during the “pandemic.” The Bible not only repeatedly warns us about deception, but it also tells us that reality consists of more than the material world, and there are things within our own universe that science simply cannot explain.

1. The Evidence Could Be Fake

The first possibility is that the so-called evidence itself is entirely fabricated. In this scenario, the explanation would also be fabricated. In other words, it’s one big lie.

Oddly enough, it is this kind of general scepticism that is today portrayed in the public mind as akin to the wide-eyed “conspiracy theorists,” warning that an alien invasion is imminent and the President is in on it. But it’s a possibility that simply cannot be dismissed as a paranoid delusion.

Governments and institutions have repeatedly demonstrated their willingness to manipulate the public, conceal information, and shape narratives for their own political purposes and power. Recent history alone should show us how easy it is for the masses to be managed through fear and uncertainty.

It’s for this reason that Christians, above all, should exercise discernment before embracing any official narrative concerning so-called “alien life.” It is entirely possible that any large-scale disclosure event could function as:

a political distraction,

a psychological operation,

an attempt to unify populations against a global threat or around a particular narrative,

or even an attempt to undermine confidence in the Bible.

None of these would be unprecedented. Scripture and history books constantly show us that earthly powers desire control, not only over our money and behaviours, but over our beliefs and convictions. Christians are commanded to test all things, and not to be carried away with every new teaching (1 Jn. 4:1; Eph. 4:14).

In our current climate, already conditioned towards distrust, scepticism towards state-managed fear-mongering isn’t irrational—it’s basic wisdom. Then again, given how the “Epstein files” have been handled, it’s likely all the hype will be spent on the anticipation, not the revelation.

2. The Evidence Could Be Real, But the Interpretation False

The second possibility is a little more complicated. The phenomena themselves may be real, but the explanation offered by those in power could be false. In other words, we might be encountering something genuinely outside ordinary experience and materialistic explanation while misidentifying what it actually is—either in ignorance or for nefarious purposes.

For the Christian, this scenario is entirely possible because Christianity is not a materialist worldview. Christians already affirm the existence of realities beyond the physical and visible world. Although the Bible doesn’t claim to catalogue every metaphysical reality, it does teach of the existence of angels, demons, principalities, powers, and spiritual beings that operate beyond our ordinary perception.

Scripture’s primary focus is the revelation of God Himself, and all things necessary concerning Jesus, man, sin, and salvation. As such, Christians already have conceptual categories for realities that the modern materialist mindset cannot account for.

What this means is that any unusual phenomena don’t require “extraterrestrial” explanations. What people call “aliens” could theoretically be demons and spiritual entities. It’s also possible that what we’re seeing is just classified human technology, or realities not yet discovered.

Of course, Christians shouldn’t just attribute every unexplained event to demonic forces, but neither should we adopt that materialist assumption that attributes every unexplained event to life originating on another planet.

The Bible teaches us that spiritual deception is part of human history. Paul warns that Satan disguises himself “as an angel of light” (2 Cor. 11:14). If the devil can present himself as the exact opposite of what he is, then disguising himself as an extraterrestrial would be no greater feat to pull off. Likewise, John, in Revelation, describes deceptive signs and wonders that are capable of misleading the nations (Rev. 13:13-14, etc.).

In short, Christianity already provides a framework for realities that a purely materialist worldview has no real category for.

The Problem With Time Travel

Some have proposed the possibility that so-called “aliens” may actually be humans from a different point in time. But this option also has its problems. To begin with, Christianity teaches that God governs history providentially. It is not part of the created order that God subjected to human mastery. Humans are bound by the limits of time. God alone stands sovereign over time.

The Bible repeatedly emphasises our limitations in this regard. We cannot add a single hour to our span of life (Matt. 6:27); We cannot control tomorrow (Prov. 27:1); God determines our span of life (Job 14:5); Even heaven is subject to time (Rev. 6:10). God alone is above and beyond time (2 Pet. 3:8).

The idea that humans eventually master time itself. so as to make time travel possible. elevates man to the position of God, making him the master manipulator of history. That and the fact that the Bible says nothing about the tour groups taking snaps at the Garden Tomb.

3. The Aliens Are Real

The third possibility is the most controversial, for obvious reasons. What if extraterrestrial intelligent life genuinely exists?

Many Christians will reject this outright, arguing that Genesis presents humanity as the central focus of creation. Therefore, it’s concluded that the Biblical story leaves no room for other intelligent races elsewhere in the universe.

Others will argue that Genesis doesn’t necessarily describe every act of creation exhaustively. For example, the Bible never details when or how the angelic beings were created. Their existence is just assumed. But we know they were all created at some point in time.

Because of this, some have speculated that God could theoretically have created other worlds or intelligent beings beyond humanity without contradicting the account in Genesis itself.

Yet even if we grant such a possibility, serious theological problems arise. Christianity isn’t just a theory of origins. It’s an account of redemptive history, a story of sin, death, and salvation through Jesus Christ so exhaustive that all creation will be recovered (Rom. 8:20ff).

We’re told that sin entered into the world through Adam (Rom. 5:12), that death entered through sin (1 Cor. 15:21-22), and Christ became incarnate as a man to redeem the world itself (Jn. 1:14). All of which raises unavoidable and obvious questions. If aliens exist, are they fallen or unfallen? Do they experience death? Are they descendants of Adam? Are they under Adam’s domain? Did Christ die for them also? Do they require salvation? Have they received divine revelation?

If such beings die, they must be subject to the curse. If they are subject to the curse, they must be subject to Adam, or mankind. But if they’re superior beings, over and above mankind, then how are they redeemed? Christ became a man to redeem mankind, not whatever they might be.

If they are unfallen, then they would be untouched by sin, death, and the curse. Yet Paul tells us that creation itself was subjected to futility through the fall (Rom. 8:20). How could unfallen creatures fit within the biblical framework?

The problems accumulate, and as soon as someone seemingly resolves one, they end up creating five more.

Other Possibilities

But there are also entirely natural explanations that deserve some consideration, also. Alleged “UFO” phenomena could simply involve classified military technologies, experimental aircrafts, advanced drones, and even a human civilisation unknown to the public.

Speculation about isolated advanced societies has existed for centuries. While these theories are usually dismissed as the stuff of science fiction, the point remains: Unexplained phenomena do not automatically justify extraterrestrial conclusions.

The chasm between “We can’t make sense of this” and “therefore, aliens” is quite large.

The Christian Response

Regardless of what sensational news headlines might say, Christians should neither panic about nor blindly trust whatever slop those in power feed them. And we know they like to feed us slop.

If an alleged alien disclosure ever occurs in a meaningful sense—and not just fuzzy images of unidentified aircrafts—Christians need to respond sensibly, and biblically. We are in a unique position. Unlike materialism, the Christian worldview is equipped to handle not only the deception peddled by those always grasping for more control, but metaphysical questions too. Christianity already recognises metaphysical realities beyond the material world.

At the same time, Christians should be careful not to fill the gaps in knowledge with worthless speculation. Whether it’s the government peddling lies or unexplained phenomena, the Bible remains true. God remains sovereign. Christ remains King. And no “disclosure” will change that reality.

Whatever may or may not exist beyond our present understanding, Christians are called to remain grounded in Scripture, and the firmer our footing in the Truth, the less likely it is that we’ll be swept away by lies, whether they’re being peddled by the devil or the government.