If you’ve ever engaged in debates about ethnic preservation and national identity, you’ve probably heard the term “woke right.” It’s a label used to insult certain people on the political right by accusing them of adopting the left’s “identity politics.” The only problem is, everyone engages in identity politics to some degree or another. The only question is how we distinguish who is, and is not, in “our group.”

In a sense, everybody practices “identity politics” at the most immediate level. You do it every time you put your own children before somebody else’s. They have claims on you, your money, your time, your energy, your love and affection that the neighbour’s kids don’t. The government does it every time it gives citizens a say in how the country ought to be run, who gets to vote, who can and cannot enter, and who it’s accountable to. You cannot run a household, much less a country, unless you first distinguish the difference between the in-group and the out-group.

So, when someone calls you “woke right” for putting your own people first, simply ask him who he thinks his own people are. Ask him how he defines his “in-group,” and what the parameters are. That’s where the argument is.

Today, all you have to do is say the descendants of the people who built a nation have a particular claim to the country they inherited from their forefathers, and you’ll promptly be slapped with the label. Apparently, you can grant that citizens have a claim visitors don’t, but the moment you ask what the country itself owes to the families who built it and handed it down, generation after generation, and you’ve gone too far. Anyone from anywhere in the world can lay just as much claim to the country as your children, whose grandparents handed it down to them.

Somewhere along the way, people of European and Anglo descent became thoroughly convinced that they were obliged to redefine not only their nations, but their own national identities to include anyone and everyone who wanted a piece of their national inheritance. Anyone who objected to this global effort was dismissed as a “racist,” until everyone was a “racist” and the term lost its potency. Then they were “Nazis,” until that label went the same way. Today, they’re “woke right.”

Perhaps the most remarkable thing is how this global effort to dissolve national identity within European and Anglo nations is so often presented as the Christian position. Preserving your children’s inheritance, we’re told, is unloving to the foreigner. They will mentally cross the world, conflate the biblical distinction between “foreigner” and “neighbour” and then accuse their neighbour of acting unneighbourly for not doing the same.

As a result, you’ll often hear people claim that while the Bible commands us to love our own families and our own neighbours, it nowhere explicitly tells us that we have any similar obligation to our own nation or ethnos. But this sort of argument is akin to suggesting that God is indifferent to driving a car through your neighbour’s living room because the Bible nowhere explicitly forbids the act. I would have imagined the second greatest commandment covered it.

Jesus said, “You shall love your neighbour as yourself” (Matt. 22:39). But have you noticed that whenever this command is weaponised today, it almost exclusively means the foreigner? Suggest we owe a similar duty of care to one’s own people and you’re immediately shouted down as a [Insert Current Pejorative Here].

According to the biblical and historical definition, nations are people. But not just any random collection of people. Nations are an extension of the family. As such, they are a collection of families with certain things in common. They share a common ancestry and a common heritage. Consequently, this leads to a common culture, a common tongue, a common religion, and a common place of dwelling.

The Bible recognises nations and their boundaries (Acts 17:26), particular obligations to one’s own household and extended family (1 Tim. 5:8), and love for one’s kinsmen according to the flesh (Rom. 9:3–4). It also treats ancestral inheritance as something worthy of protection (Num. 36:7–9; 1 Kgs. 21:3; Prov. 22:28). If Scripture does not condemn it, on what biblical grounds can we declare any of these things evil or unloving?

All of these things have been handed down, one generation after the other, with the expectation that these will be preserved, protected, and perfected. If your neighbour wants his children to inherit those good things too, what exactly is “loving” about helping to dismantle them? What is “Christian” about undermining the work God has done over successive generations through faithful Christian families?

Your obligation to your nation is bound up with your obligation to your own children, and the children of your neighbour, because they are among those who have to live with the consequences of what you hand down.

The fact is, a nation’s inheritance is not the property of a single generation to squander. It was handed down by those who came before us, and it ought to be handed on to those who come after us. Call that “woke right” if you like, but it doesn’t absolve us of our obligation.

It is an unfortunate fact of our day that many Christians are so marinated in Liberalism and the post-war consensus that they can’t distinguish it from Christianity. Today, denying the tenets of the “Postwar Consensus” is to deny Christ Himself. They will not hesitate to denounce you as a heretic if you dare to touch that ideological golden calf.

Simply tell them that White people have as much right and reason as anyone else to preserve their national identity, and you’ll quickly discover that your critics have more tolerance for those who reject Christ and deny His Resurrection than for “racists” like you. How quickly the definition of “Nazi” has shifted from White people not wanting other people to exist to White people wanting to exist.

But this hostility towards national identity didn’t emerge out of nowhere. The idea that national, cultural, and ethnic distinctions ought to be dissolved has a long ideological history.

Rev. Matthew Littlefield recently drew attention to this very point, noting that the erosion of national identity, to the point where even expressing one invites public condemnation, was an explicit goal of the communist platform.

“Workers of the world, unite!” was the rallying cry of The Communist Manifesto. As Rev. Littlefield notes, the idea was that people were merely interchangeable economic units, stripped of any deeper identity. “All that mattered was workers’ rights and getting all people to serve the state.”

He writes, “National boundaries were considered to be tools of oppression. As were the family, the church and the governments that prioritised their people.”

Rev. Littlefield said the ideology isn’t just wrong, it’s evil. Former Communist countries have learned this the hard way, and that’s why they’re among the strongest nationalistic countries today. “They know that the people seeking to ignore borders are servants of chaos, or just not smart enough to realise they are helping serve chaos. They lived it.

“Sadly, it looks like many Western countries now have to walk through that same crucible,” he said. He’s not wrong. It is said that those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it. And judging by the direction of the modern West, there may be some truth to that.

One thing that’s becoming increasingly evident is that this anti-nationalist spell isn’t as potent on younger generations. They’ve been shaken by nostalgic videos of what their nations once were. They see the world their grandparents inherited, and it’s not the world that has been handed down to them.

It’s said that this may be the first generation in modern Western history to inherit a nation worse off than the one its parents inherited. Younger generations not only feel robbed, they feel demonised for saying anything about it. They’re being told to put their faith in the “democratic process” and vote for the change they want to see. But they’re convinced that every election results in more of the same thing. At the same time, they’re watching record numbers of migrants cross their borders, as though that won’t have any significant impact on the very democratic process they’re being told to trust.

Is it any wonder, then, that some younger people are beginning to talk about abandoning the democratic process altogether and looking for a Caesar instead?

Their critics can continue to demonise them until they’re blue in the face. Or they can listen to what they’re saying. Because the next generation isn’t going to believe that the people who presided over the past five decades suddenly have all the answers. Nor are they going to be convinced that the world they’re inheriting is better than the one their grandparents inherited.

And they’re certainly not going to lose any sleep over another insulting label like “woke right.”