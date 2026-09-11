LGBTQ+ activists allegedly attacked Echo church pastors at their home last Thursday.

Lead pastor Andrew Sedra said in an X post that the alleged assault occurred after their “address was leaked online.

“Four left-wing activists, including two hooded individuals, came to our home,” he recounted.

“They threatened to kill us and destroy us; they cut the electricity and attempted to break in.”

The activists, he said, “knew our whole family by name, including our newborn baby, mentioning him continuously.”

Their threats included, “I will f**ing kill you. I will take you mother-f***ers down. I know where you live, and I’ll be at your doorstep every night”

Police told the Daily Declaration’s Kurt Mahlburg they were called “to a disturbance at a Cobbitty property on Thursday 3 September and issued move-on directions to three people.”

Consequently, “a 39-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly failing to comply with the direction and was taken to Narellan Police Station, before later being admitted to hospital for an assessment.”

The apparent statement said, “Occupants were spoken to by police and provided with advice on home security.”

In an update, Mahlburg quoted police stating that “detectives were reviewing CCTV footage from the property.”

Talking about the incident again, Sedra pointed out that the incident joins a string of “constant threats, death threats” they’d received in the past year.

A separate 10 September statement from Sedra, which was published on X, linked to a GiveSendGo (GSG) page asking for people to help “the family move to a safe home.”

“After more than a year of constant death threats from the LGBTQ leftists and violent Islamists, some of the people threatening our family now know where we live,” Sedra wrote.

According to the GiveSendGo page, police allegedly told them that “their hands were tied.’ The family were then advised to take their safety into their own hands.”

Their only option, Sedra said, was to “move homes as soon as possible.”

“We have never personally asked for help, but this time we need your help,” he explained.

Their reasons for reaching out through GiveSendGo are to “cover the cost of this urgent move.”

Refusing to move out quietly, Sedra reaffirmed his commitment to speak brazenly about the state of the world.

Such as his 27 April 2023 post critiquing the “secular state of Sydney.”

“We will continue to preach the truth of the Bible with courage and boldness.

“We will continue fighting for the faith against violent Islam and woke ideologies, and we will continue fighting for freedom and liberty in America, Australia and throughout the Christian West!”

As of 11 September, the Sedras’ “preventative measure” fundraiser has raised support from over 3,000 people, with 2,860 of those giving a whopping AUD $262,176 of a $300,000 goal.

According to the GSG page, “The reality presented to the Sedras was clear: there is only so much police can do to prevent someone from returning to our home and stopping future attacks.”

They were allegedly told that “Police can take ‘reactive measures, not preventative measures’”.

Sedra’s concerns are seemingly justified. He’s vocal about the erosion of rights at the hands of the LGBTQ+ and Islamist movements.

He has also been platformed by the late Charlie Kirk and TPUSA.

Born in Egypt, the Sedras “came to Australia as religious refugees because their dad was converting Muslims to Christians.”

The family, he told Marco Garcia last year, escaped through Thailand and eventually found their way to Australia in 2007.