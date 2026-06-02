Stories of nurses and doctors facing disciplinary action for wearing a cross at work or offering to pray with patients have become increasingly common. In many healthcare settings, there is a hardline and strict boundaries when it comes to discussions of faith and spirituality. But what if such policies are actually denying patients significant aid in their healing?

Researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine have found that just five minutes of in-person Christian prayer can significantly reduce both pain and anxiety, with effects lasting for weeks.

According to the study, prayer proved even more effective than listening to music for the same duration of time.

The randomised trial, conducted by the Department of Family and Community Medicine, involved 180 patients who were divided into two groups: one received five minutes of in-person prayer, while the other spent five minutes listening to music.

Researchers then tracked patients’ self-reported pain and anxiety levels immediately after the intervention, as well as two and six weeks later.

While both groups experienced improvements, the prayer group reported substantially greater reductions in both pain and anxiety. Notably, the anxiety benefits remained statistically significant six weeks after the prayer session.

Dr Katherine Jacobson, assistant professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, told Fox News that 97 per cent of participants were either neutral or supportive when asked whether this type of prayer should be available as part of medical visits.

There is little doubt that many churches would gladly send volunteers to nearby hospitals to offer brief prayer sessions to sick and dying patients. The question is whether our institutions are willing to set aside their atheistic bias and allow such care to become a normalised option for those who want it.

The findings, published in the Annals of Family Medicine, add to a growing body of research exploring the role of spiritual care in health and recovery. Yet much of the scientific and medical establishment remains constrained by a materialist worldview—the belief that human beings are nothing more than physical matter, with no soul, spirit, or immaterial dimension.

If that assumption is mistaken—and it is—then the therapeutic value of prayer may be addressing a part of the human person that modern medicine has largely neglected.