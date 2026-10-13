Steve Grace’s vision for a mobile stage is gaining some serious momentum.

Hit by COVID restrictions, the concept of a Mack truck towing a transforming trailer that turns a showground into a concert hall almost came to a halt.

A new GoFundMe campaign is helping complete the Eternity Truck project, which is costed at $48,000 to finish.

So far, 107 people have backed the mission rig. Talking with Steve for the Daily Declaration, he said the truck will “facilitate outdoor events.”

“Aussies,” he explained, “are more likely to go to a football field to hear the Gospel than sit in a pew.”

Promoting the fundraiser on Sonshine FM, Steve said, “My family and I have done laps and laps of Australia, and one thing that I’ve realised over the years is that, especially in remote Indigenous tribal communities, there are no big buildings to do an event.

“Most Aboriginal folks like sitting out in the open and listening to the message, listening to the songs.

“I thought, wow, this is really where the whole vision started. I’d need to start doing more outdoor events.”

That’s where The Eternity Truck’s operational capabilities shine.

The concept was born in 2016, and hit a wall when lockdowns forced Steve off the road after 36 years of touring and sharing the Gospel.

Despite that, he and his wife have never wavered. Still in ministry, Steve and his wife Kerrie have been based on a remote farm in the Northern Territory for nearly four years.

Alongside a website and logistics to streamline coordination with local churches, the truck will be part of what Steve hopes will be three -day evangelism events.

These events might include local talent, collaborations with bigger-name artists, and other outreach platforms.

Steve said that, while still a work in progress, the Eternity Truck will be “less about Steve Grace, more associated with bringing hope to hurting towns, pumping out the Gospel and good music.”

The design also honours the legacy of the late Arthur Stace, an Australian cultural icon whose Eternity chalk branding on the footpaths of Sydney made history.

Still in the set-up stage, an equipment pod is needed. The slick black paint job, artwork, and branding need to be done. Lighting gear also has to be secured.

A PA system was donated.

The fundraiser, launched by Sonshine’s Paul Morrison and the WA Kingsmen, has now raised $66,262.

The page also provides a way for people to participate in helping get Steve’s Eternity Truck touring.

He told the Daily Declaration that ministry funds will be placed in a trust, and that his goal is to be a blessing, not a burden to local churches.

If you’re looking to support a ministry that will bring the Gospel to the outback and local towns, please consider a one-off contribution. Any amount helps. All donations are appreciated.

The best place to reconnect with Steve Grace’s music is through his website and iTunes Store.

To contribute to the Eternity Truck’s GoFundMe transformation, click here.