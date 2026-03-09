Recent data from the United Kingdom suggests a renewed interest in Christianity, reflected in rising Bible sales, increased church attendance, and shifting patterns of belief—particularly among younger adults.

According to NielsenIQ BookData, Bible sales in Britain increased by 19 percent last year, reaching their highest recorded level since tracking began in 1998.

Christian publisher SPCK Group reported that total Bible sales in the UK reached £6.3 million in the past year, more than double the figure recorded in 2019.

Sam Richardson, chief executive of SPCK, said the figures indicate “evidence of a significant cultural shift.”

He said: “The significant and sustained upward trend in Bible sales suggests that more and more people are investigating the Christian faith themselves and seeking to draw their own conclusions about its truth.”

Richardson said global developments, including the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical conflicts, the rapid development of artificial intelligence, and growing mental health concerns, have led many people to reconsider questions of meaning and spirituality.

Survey data from YouGov comparing 2018 and 2024 indicates that the proportion of adults in Britain attending church at least once a month has risen from 8 percent to 12 percent.

This increase represents a rise in the number of monthly churchgoers from approximately 3.7 million people in 2018 to about 5.8 million in 2024. The figures exclude attendance at weddings, baptisms, and funerals. The increase represents more than two million additional regular churchgoers in six years—an overall rise of roughly 50 percent.

Polling data also shows rising belief in God among younger adults.

A YouGov tracking survey found that belief in God among 18–24-year-olds increased from 16 percent in August 2021 to 45 percent in January 2025. Among adults aged 25–49, belief rose from 21 percent to 33 percent over the same period.

The Quiet Revival report published by Bible Society UK, based on YouGov research, found that monthly church attendance among 18–24-year-olds increased from 4 percent in 2018 to 16 percent.

Among young men, monthly attendance rose from 4 percent to 21 percent, while attendance among young women increased from 3 percent to 12 percent. The increase among young adults represents the fastest growth among any age group measured in the study.

Research conducted by the Barna Group in the United States has identified similar trends. According to Barna’s data, Generation Z Christians attend church an average of 1.9 weekends per month, while Millennials attend an average of 1.8 weekends per month—the highest levels recorded for those age groups since tracking began.

The Quiet Revival report also examined social outcomes among churchgoers. It found that people who regularly attend church report higher levels of life satisfaction and stronger feelings of connection to their communities compared with non-attendees.

The report also found that 67 percent of churchgoing Christians read the Bible at least once a week outside of Sunday services and are less likely to report frequently experiencing anxiety or depression.

According to the most recent census data, approximately 27.5 million people in England and Wales identify as Christian, representing about 46.2 percent of the population.