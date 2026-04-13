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Warren Klein's avatar
Warren Klein
2h

According to ABS.GOV.AU data 85,000 unexplained excess deaths May 2021 to December 2024 when compared with 2015-19 and 2020 data. Have a look at the monthly deaths data, impossible to not see.

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