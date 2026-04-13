Source: Instagram: Jackson Warne

Shane Warne’s 26-year-old son has said he believes COVID-19 vaccines were to blame for the early death of his father, who died suddenly in 2022.

Warne died on March 4, 2022, in Thailand at the age of 52. Authorities reported a suspected heart attack as the cause of death. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest bowlers in cricket history.

In a recent interview on the 2Worlds Collide podcast with Sam Bamford, Warne’s son, Jackson Warne, said he believes the COVID-19 vaccine “was involved” in his father’s death.

“I think [the COVID vaccine] was involved, and I don’t even think saying that is controversial anymore,” he said. He added that even if his father had underlying health issues, he believes the vaccine may have brought them “straight to the surface.”

Jackson Warne said his initial reaction after learning of his father’s death was to “blame the government” and “blame COVID and the vaccine.”

He also said that during the state memorial—funded by the Victorian Government and held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground—he considered publicly expressing those views but chose not to do so.

“At the end of the day, we’ll never ever know,” he said, while referencing the autopsy, which has been made publicly available.

Jackson Warne stated that his father had received multiple COVID-19 vaccine doses, which he said were required for work, and described him as healthy and in good spirits at the time.

“Dad was ok, and I think he might have got three or four [shots]—I know he didn’t want to get them,” he said. “He was forced to get them for work…like everybody else.”

He added that he tries not to dwell on the issue, saying that doing so can lead to anger.

Jackson Warne also spoke about the Shane Warne Legacy, an initiative focused on raising awareness about heart health, with the aim of preventing similar sudden deaths.

“What we’re trying to do now with the Shane Warne Legacy is spread as much awareness as possible about heart health. Our mission is that we don’t want people to receive the same phone call we got.

“I think a lot of people have now realised that there is nothing we can do for those who have been vaccinated. The only alternative is to become the healthiest version of ourselves so that, if something like this happens again, we are at least more awake—at least more aware.”

Former Senator, Gerard Rennick, responded to Jackson Warne’s remarks, stating in a post on X: “The government is to blame. They knew about it because I told them the vaccines were killing people, and they ignored me.

Rennick said, “The only way to hold these politicians to account for Covid is to vote the major parties out of government.”

Caldron Pool was among the few outlets that opposed COVID-era vaccine mandates, warning that too many unknowns remained to justify compelling an entire population to undergo medical treatment without the possibility of serious side effects, and arguing that the imposition of such measures fell outside the proper role of civil government.