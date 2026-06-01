The newly launched Save Europe Act is on the verge of reaching its first major milestone after attracting nearly 100,000 signatures in less than two days.

Spearheaded by Dutch political commentator and activist Eva Vlaardingerbroek, the campaign has been billed as the “first patriotic European Citizens’ Initiative,” seeking to unite supporters across the continent behind a platform focused on strengthening border security, restoring national sovereignty, and preserving Europe’s historic cultural identity.

The campaign, which seeks to establish a “sovereign, free, and safe Europe,” has garnered over 98,000 signatures since its launch just days ago, and is likely to hit its 100,000 milestone later today.

“We need one million signatures from European patriots from 27 nations for the Citizens’ Initiative to pass,” campaign organisers said. “As a first milestone, we want to reach 100,000 signatures before officially filing.”

“The Time for Talking Is Over”

Vlaardingerbroek said the campaign was launched because many Europeans believe conventional political channels have failed to address mounting concerns about migration and demographic change.

“The time for talking is over; the time for action is now,” she said.

Vlaardingerbroek argued that preserving Europe’s historic peoples and cultures must become a central political priority.

“Acknowledging the ethnocultural continuity of Europe’s peoples as crucial for the preservation of Europe, we demand an immediate and total halt to immigration and the creation of a comprehensive European Remigration system,” she said.

“To achieve that, we need your help. With a million signatures, the European Commission must meet with us face-to-face and take a stance on remigration and the future of Europe as a whole.”

“We, The People of Europe”

The initiative itself opens with a declaration addressed to the European Commission.

“We, the People of Europe”, are “motivated by a deep love and sense of responsibility for our nations, descendants and shared civilisation.”

The declaration continues by affirming that Europe’s native peoples possess “an inalienable right to preserve their collective identity, heritage and way of life.”

The initiative argues that “replacement migration, both legal and illegal, over recent decades has violated that right by causing significant damage to the social cohesion, public services, security, and ethnic and cultural continuity of the European nations.”

The proposal warns of “the imminent reality that the native peoples of Europe risk becoming minority populations in their own homelands if radical changes to the asylum and migration system are not made.”

The Plan

The Save Europe Act then translates those concerns into policy demands that are aimed at fundamentally reshaping European migration policy for the better.

Among its proposals are a moratorium on new non-European immigration channels, major reforms to asylum procedures, stronger border security measures, accelerated deportation and remigration programs, and the removal of welfare incentives that encouraged further migration.

The campaign argues that Europe must prioritise the well-being of its own people.

“A sovereign Europe must prioritise the well-being, security and demographic continuity of its own peoples above policies that effectively replace and harm the native populations,” the initiative states.

It further rejects the notion that mass immigration is necessary to solve Europe’s demographic and economic challenges, arguing that migration “does not solve the ageing population crisis, but instead places further strain on European welfare systems and worsens the fundamental problem of low birthrates among the native populations.”

A Europe Worth Defending

Campaign organisers say the movement is intended to unite patriotic Europeans across national boundaries around a “Europe worth defending.”

“The Save Europe Act condenses the demands of European patriotic movements and parties into one powerful mandate.”

Organisers acknowledge that the formal legal initiative cannot address every issue they believe is important to Europe’s future, including family policy, demographic renewal, cultural continuity, and constitutional questions surrounding national self-preservation.

“Their absence from the legal text of the initiative does not mean that they are secondary,” the campaign explains. “It means only that the instrument of a European Citizens’ Initiative does not allow every necessary question to be included within one formal submission.”

Momentum Builds

With the campaign now approaching 100,000 signatures within days of launch, supporters believe the Save Europe Act has tapped into a sentiment shared by millions across the continent: that Europe’s future, identity, and civilisational inheritance deserve protection.

The campaign has also drawn the support of prominent political and cultural figures, including Dominik Tarczynski, Member of the European Parliament, and Rupert Lowe, Great Yarmouth MP and leader of Restore Britain.

You can learn more about the campaign by visiting Save-Europe-Act.com